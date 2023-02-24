For the past 13 years, New Mexico State University has been one of the most consistent mid-major college basketball programs in the country.
During that span, the Aggies have made nine trips to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, they knocked off Connecticut in the first round of the West Regional and they nearly beat Arkansas in the round of 32.
NMSU was a hoops powerhouse and last March their head coach Chris Jans was lured away by Mississippi State. He was replaced by Greg Heiar, a 46-year-old longtime Division 1 assistant coach who had just won the junior college national championship.
Less than a year later, the Aggies spiraled downward so rapidly that they parted ways with Heiar and shut down their men’s basketball program with six games left in the regular season.
How did everything unravel so quickly?
It started before the men’s basketball team played a single game this season. During the NMSU football game against UNM at Aggie Memorial Stadium in October, a fight broke out in the crowd that included students from both schools.
We later learned that members of the Aggies men’s basketball team were involved in the incident. Nobody knew what would happen a little more than a month later in Albuquerque.
The night before NMSU and New Mexico were to meet for the first time on the basketball court, Aggies forward Mike Peake was attacked on the UNM campus, where he later shot and killed 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis in self-defense. Although video surveillance showed that Peake was ambushed and attacked by Travis and other individuals, the Chicago-native still broke team curfew and he carried a gun from Las Cruces to Albuquerque.
The Aggies continued to play while the Peake story stayed in the national news. The team’s performance was inconsistent at best. They destroyed UTEP in Las Cruces, winning by 25 points but they also lost to UC Irvine, Santa Clara, Saint Mary’s and Kent State.
When conference play began, the team had mysteriously forgotten how to win a basketball game. NMSU lost its first nine WAC games before they finally defeated Stephen F. Austin at the Pan American Center. Three days later, they knocked off Seattle at home before losing at Grand Canyon.
On Feb. 10, the team traveled to Riverside to prepare for a game against California Baptist when new allegations surfaced that involved an Aggies player getting repeatedly hazed by teammates. NMSU quickly canceled the game against Cal Baptist and suspended its season indefinitely. Two days later, the university canceled the remainder of their season and head coach Greg Heiar was fired less than a year into the job.
At a press conference on Feb. 15, chancellor Dan Arvizu said that he still has confidence in director of athletics Mario Moccia. University officials also announced the school is planning to play basketball next season when the Aggies join Conference USA. There is no telling what could happen next. According to Arvizu, the shooting is still under investigation, along with the new allegations of the hazing incident.
As for the future of the men’s basketball program, I expect Moccia to play it safe with his next head coaching hire.
It could be someone with Division 1 head coaching experience who is respected by his peers and in the media.
Despite the shooting and hazing incidents, I do not anticipate NMSU to struggle when they move into C-USA.
Thanks to Name Image Likeness, or NIL, college athletics programs can retool much faster than in the past. It is also important to note that prior to Heiar’s arrival in Las Cruces, all of Moccia’s coaching hires have been slam dunks.
If anyone can bring the Aggies men’s basketball team back to prominence, it will be the former NMSU baseball player turned athletic administrator.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
