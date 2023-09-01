The 2023 NFL season is now less than a week away and there are plenty of great storylines.
The Dallas Cowboys hope that Dak Prescott can lead the team back to the postseason after a divisional playoff loss at San Francisco last January.
Ezekiel Elliott is now a New England Patriot and Tony Pollard will now be the featured running back for the first time in his career.
The Cowboys also added Brandin Cooks as another weapon for Prescott, and defensive monster Micah Parsons already has 26½ sacks in his first two seasons in the league.
Can the Cowboys contend with the Philadelphia Eagles for the division title? Does the recent addition of Trey Lance mean that Prescott’s days in Dallas could be winding down? Is head coach Mike McCarthy on his last lifeline with America’s Team? Finally, will the New York Giants and Washington Commanders make the NFC East the best division in the NFL?
The Green Bay Packers now have Jordan Love as their starting quarterback, and Aaron Jones returns for his seventh season in the backfield.
It could be a rebuilding year for the Packers, but their young nucleus gives them a chance to surprise people.
Teams like the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears could be major factors in the NFC North.
The Lions are a team on the rise after finishing 2022 with a 9-8 record.
Despite a 3-14 record last season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is getting plenty of preseason hype and his multi-tool skillset make him a potential MVP candidate if he can put everything together.
While the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will slug it out in the NFC West. The South Division features four teams coming off of subpar seasons.
Tom Brady is retired and the Tampa Bay Bucs replaced him with Baker Mayfield.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are ready to hand their offense over to rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and the Atlanta Falcons have a future star in former Texas Longhorns running back Bijon Robinson.
Perhaps the team to watch is the New Orleans Saints, since veteran signal caller Derek Carr is hoping to revitalize his career in The Big Easy.
Of all the NFC storylines, I still believe the Eagles will again be the team to beat, but a healthy Brock Purdy could make the 49ers a contender for a trip to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.
Meanwhile in the AFC, Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet and he has Gotham football fans believing in a miracle season.
The Jets have not been relevant in more than a decade, but owner Woody Johnson hopes that Rodgers can change that narrative in 2023.
Second year receiver Garrett Wilson looks like a star in the making. The Jets surrounded Rodgers with many of his former Green Bay teammates, and the late addition of running back Dalvin Cook will give them a big edge in the backfield as the season wears on.
But will it be enough to challenge Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title? Or could the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots contend for the division crown?
The only guarantees in the AFC are that teams like the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will be gunning for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
But I am interested in the next wave of AFC contenders.
The Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars could all make big statements this season.
Sean Payton’s return to the NFL as head coach of the Denver Broncos, and specifically the resurgence of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, is another storyline to the NFL season that I will watch closely.
I love all of the storylines in the AFC, and as a long-suffering New York Jets fan, nothing would make me happier than to see No. 8 lead Gang Green back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Broadway Joe and Don Maynard did it in 1969.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
