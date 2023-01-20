The NFL playoffs are just one week old and already the NFC East has shown why it was the best division in football. Three of the four teams left in the NFC playoffs are from the East, and at least one team from that division will have an opportunity to play for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
The Dallas Cowboys did something Monday night that they had not accomplished in the past 30 years – win a road playoff game. America’s Team destroyed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, and in the process, they avenged a week one regular season loss.
With the exception of kicker Brett Maher, the Cowboys came ready for the postseason and they looked like a team that could go all the way to Glendale next month.
Dak Prescott was terrific, the offense clicked all night, and the Dallas defense made life miserable for Brady and the Bucs. As for Maher, Cowboys fans hope that he can shake off the uncharacteristically bad performance in Tampa and look more like the reliable kicker he has been during the regular season.
Dallas will need a similar type of performance on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara to have a chance to advance to the NFC Championship game. The San Francisco 49ers have won 11 games in a row, including their last seven, with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Despite his Mr. Irrelevant status (he was the last overall draft pick in April), the former Iowa State star has shined as the team’s signal caller. The team is undefeated in his six starts dating back to Dec. 11.
Purdy has plenty of help on offense, led by the three-headed receiving monster of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Christian McCaffrey was the best in-season trade of the year. The veteran running back was the missing link to the 49ers offense. San Francisco has the best defense in the league and they will be a huge test for Prescott and the Cowboys.
The other big NFC divisional playoff game features the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles won 14 regular season games to clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Philly is loaded on offense, with running back Miles Sanders and the one-two punch of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Tight end Dallas Goedert is the third weapon in the receiving game and the Eagles swept the season series with the Giants. However, New York is riding high after their Wild Card road win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career, and like Hurts, he has established himself as a legitimate dual threat offensive weapon. Saquon Barkley is back as one of the game’s top running backs and receiver Darius Slayton is Jones’s most reliable target. On defense, Dexter Lawrence has had a career year and the Giants front four (Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams) will pose an excellent challenge to Hurts and the Eagles offense.
Over in the AFC, the underdog Jacksonville Jaguars will try to keep their magical run alive against top seed Kansas City, while the Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most anticipated matchups of the Divisional weekend.
The Bills and Bengals faced off on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, but the game was canceled nine minutes into the contest when Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Bengals were winning 7-3 at the time. Now, they will have to travel to Orchard Park for their divisional round rematch. The two teams have terrific young quarterbacks and similar high-powered offenses.
If the Bills and Chiefs win, their AFC title game will be played in Atlanta. The neutral site is a result of the league’s equity proposal following the canceled Bills-Bengals game. If either Buffalo or Kansas City loses this weekend, the AFC title game would be played at the home stadium of the higher seed.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
