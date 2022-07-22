Last week, El Pasoan Ivan Melendez became the latest El Pasoan to be selected in the MLB Draft, when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the second round with the 43rd pick.
Although his priority is to finish his college work at the University of Texas next month, Melendez will then embark on his professional baseball career.
When he signs his contract with the Diamondbacks, he will join one of its Minor League affiliates for the remainder of the season.
The last time an El Pasoan played in the Major Leagues was 2016 when Fernie Rodriguez pitched with the Oakland A’s.
Currently, Darrel Hernaiz (Baltimore) and Justin Maese (Atlanta) are the only players with El Paso ties who are playing affiliated Minor League baseball.
Hernaiz is a shortstop in High-A Aberdeen, while Maese is a reliever with Double-A Mississippi.
Here are some of the most notable, recent former big-league players with an El Paso connection:
Armando Almanza – starred at Bel Air then New Mexico Junior College. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 21st round of the 1993 MLB Draft and pitched in the Majors seven seasons (1999-2005) with the Marlins, Braves and Diamondbacks. In 254 games, Almanza compiled 14 wins, 13 losses with a 4.82 ERA.
Frank Castillo – one of El Paso’s most successful baseball stars. Castillo pitched 13 seasons (1991-2005) with the Cubs, Rockies, Tigers, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Marlins. He won 82 games with a 4.56 ERA. He played at Eastwood High School.
Rocky Coppinger – starred at Coronado High School as a pitcher and infielder. Various injuries limited Coppinger’s MLB career to five seasons (1996-2001) with the Orioles and Brewers. He won 17 games, including 10 as a rookie in 1996, and he pitched against the Yankees in the American League Division series.
Mark Grudzielanek – came to El Paso before his sophomore year of high school and graduated from Hanks as an all-state baseball and basketball player. He spent 15 years (1995 – 2010) in the big leagues with six teams and won a Gold Glove Award. He also made one All-Star game appearance.
Butch Henry – teamed with Castillo at Eastwood High School, he spent seven seasons (1992-1999) with the Astros, Rockies, Expos, Red Sox and Mariners. Henry started 91 of his 148 games and finished 33-33 with a 3.83 ERA. Injuries also cut his career short, with his best seasons in 1994 and 1995 while playing for the Expos.
Omar Quintanilla – starred at Socorro and then won a National Title at Texas. Quintanilla was drafted by Oakland in the first round (33rd overall) in 2003 and he spent nine seasons (2005-2014) with the Rockies, Mets and Orioles. He hit .220 in 1,035 at-bats with eight home runs over 402 games.
Fernando Rodriguez – the Franklin High alum was drafted by the Angels in 2003 and came up to the bigs in 2009. Rodriguez spent six seasons with the Angels, Astros and Athletics. His career record is 11-15 with a 4.35 ERA in 216 games.
Alan Zinter – starred at Hanks and then at the University of Arizona before the Mets drafted him 24th overall in 1989. He broke into the Majors as a 34-year-old rookie in 2002 with the Astros, and he returned two years later with the Diamondbacks. With Arizona, Zinter hit a walk-off home run to beat the Brewers.
Since 1997, Steve Kaploitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.