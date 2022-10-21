The 2022 season for El Paso Locomotive FC did not go according to plan.
They missed the postseason for the first time in the history of the club and could not follow-up on the success they demonstrated during their first three years in USL Championship.
To the credit of head coach John Hutchinson, the club did stay in the hunt for the postseason all the way through the final regular season match. However, Locomotive FC bowed out on the road to USL power Tampa Bay, thus ending El Paso’s playoff streak.
The obvious question is what happened that derailed the season for coach Hutch and his club?
I asked Duke Keith, the television voice of Locomotive FC, and he said it was a combination of a lot of things that started during the offseason.
“It was trying to fit too many square pegs into too many round holes, and it began early - trying to balance finding a coach with finding players,” Keith said. “The team needed to be actively working to sign talent, whether a coach was in place or not, or it would risk falling behind. But you also want to find the right man for the job. All those are processes that take time. Unfortunately, it didn’t come together like it should have.”
Diego Luna, who debuted last year as a 17-year-old, was called up to the U.S. Men’s National Under-20 Team and was later sold to Real Salt Lake for a USL record transfer fee.
Locomotive FC struggled to score goals early, but they hit their stride from late April through the middle of July. After four straight matches without a scoring a goal, El Paso played .500 soccer the remainder of the season, but it was not good enough to get back to the playoffs.
A pair of Locomotive veterans have already announced their retirement from professional soccer following the end of the regular season.
First, midfielder Richie Ryan said goodbye to the El Paso fans after a 19-year professional career. Then, defender Matthew Bahner stepped away from the sport after a decade.
Over the years, both Ryan and Bahner played together on three different clubs, including the Locomotive.
In the days since their retirements, El Paso announced that goalkeepers Evan Newton and Philipp Beigl, midfielder Christiano Francois and defender Shavon John-Brown would not return next season. Expect the club to announce more roster transactions in the coming weeks.
Keith added that this offseason will be key for Locomotive FC.
“John Hutchinson has the opportunity to build his own roster, and I’m certain leadership and ownership will back him up, ready to find good players,” Keith said. “Locomotive FC is set up better than many at this level, but after this season they know they’ll need to show that quality soon.”
That’s the thing about an eight month-long season – the next kickoff always comes a lot sooner than you’d think.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
