When Brian Clarhaut arrived in El Paso in January as the new head coach and technical director of Locomotive FC, he was a relative unknown in the soccer coaching world.
The 37-year-old grew up in New Jersey and he began his coaching career as an assistant at the University of Connecticut before he moved to Sweden. Seven years later, he returned to the United States as the third head coach of the El Paso Locomotive.
Although the program he was inheriting had been among the most successful United Soccer League franchises in the previous four years, El Paso did not make the playoffs in 2022 for the first time in club history.
Its previous head coach, John Hutchinson, left after one season to return home to Australia. That left Clarhaut the unenviable task of picking up the pieces and returning Locomotive FC back to prominence like it experienced during its first three seasons with head coach Mark Lowry.
The first three matches of the 2023 season were disappointing outcomes at home. Locomotive FC was winless in all three contests, and they scored just two goals while giving up six.
The rough start was not what Clarhaut expected, but he did not push the panic button. Instead, he mentioned the difficulty of playing three matches in one week and how he had not yet had an opportunity to watch film of his team so he could make the necessary adjustments.
Six weeks later, El Paso Locomotive FC looks like a different club. They are unbeaten in their last five games, which includes four wins. They have shot up the standings to fourth in the Western Conference table.
Their terrific road play includes impressive wins against USL powers Louisville City FC and San Diego Loyal SC. Not only has El Paso erased its early season struggles, but they are in the kind of top physical condition that their head coach has preached since day one.
Statistically, Lucho Solignac is leading the club with four goals in seven matches, Ricardo Zacarias has scored three times and newcomers Petar Petrovic and Denys Kostyshyn each have a pair of goals. The balanced scoring is also a welcome sign for a team that has always relied on a handful of players to find the back of the net.
Defensively, El Paso has been extremely solid. Goalkeeper Benny Diaz is on loan from Club Tijuana in Liga MX and he has three clean sheets in eight appearances, including two of his last three matches.
The back line has been terrific as well, with players like Bence Pavkovics, Yuma, Marc Navarro, Miles Lyons and Eder Borelli playing solid defense.
“I think Eric Calvillo and Liam Rose don’t get enough credit,” Clarhaut said. “We have top central midfielders in the league. I would not trade that pairing for anyone. They are the heart of the team and they are producing for us.”
Locomotive FC’s head coach also pointed out that it’s a collective effort defensively and not just the back line and everyone is putting in a full shift to win games.
“I’m putting pressure on Lucho to come down and defend,” he said.
El Paso returns home on Saturday, May 13, against Loudoun United FC and then they are on the road for the rest of the month.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
