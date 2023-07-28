When Wordle was first released in October 2021, millions of people around the world were instantly hooked on the web-based word game. Earlier this year, a baseball puzzle was created by Brian Minter, a 29-year-old software developer, that features a tic-tac-toe board. The name of the game is Immaculate Grid, and each day, an average of 200,000 baseball fans play the online game that is in conjunction with baseballreference.com.  Minter named his quiz after the Immaculate Inning, when a pitcher strikes out all three batters on a total of nine pitches. 

