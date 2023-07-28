When Wordle was first released in October 2021, millions of people around the world were instantly hooked on the web-based word game. Earlier this year, a baseball puzzle was created by Brian Minter, a 29-year-old software developer, that features a tic-tac-toe board. The name of the game is Immaculate Grid, and each day, an average of 200,000 baseball fans play the online game that is in conjunction with baseballreference.com. Minter named his quiz after the Immaculate Inning, when a pitcher strikes out all three batters on a total of nine pitches.
The object of Immaculate Grid is to select a player for each cell that matches the criteria for that cell's row and column. The categories include baseball teams as well as special awards and accomplishments. The person playing the game only has nine guesses to fill the grid and a baseball player cannot be used twice. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.
This example of Immaculate Grid was from Sunday, July 23. For example, the top left box corresponds to a current or former player who spent time with both the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.
This was the toughest box for me to answer when I played the quiz last Sunday. After much thought, I guessed Kevin Tapani, a journeyman pitcher who spent 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. Tapani came up with the New York Mets, but he spent seven seasons with the Twins and his final five seasons with the Cubs.
The best part about Immaculate Grid is that it gives baseball fans an opportunity to reconnect with former players, many of whom have long been forgotten. In addition to filling out an Immaculate Grid, players also receive rarity scores in the upper right corner of each player box based on the obscurity of their correct answers. The lower the rarity score, the less common the answers are. My rarity score for this puzzle was 109. Most rarity scores are 100 and up, although the less common players can dramatically lower your total score.
Baseball fans are not the only ones who are hooked on Immaculate Grid. Former players have also tried it out and many of them are reminiscing about their playing days when they fill out the squares.
El Pasoan Butch Henry was a little surprised to learn that I included his name in a puzzle this week involving players who spent time with both the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.
Jay Jaffe, longtime baseball writer who was in Cooperstown last weekend for the Baseball Hall of Fame, has also enjoyed the daily quiz. “The Immaculate Grid is a perfect little game to tap the endless reserve of tidbits that baseball fans have lodged in their brains, Jaffe said. “It’s the ultimate opportunity to Remember Some Guys. Up here in Cooperstown, my host and fellow houseguests have been talking about the game all weekend and comparing scores.”
The popularity of the Immaculate Grid has led to a daily football version, which is in conjunction with footballreference.com. On Tuesday, they launched the basketball version of the quiz for the first time. All three daily games can be played on ImmaculateGrid.com, as well as on social media.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You canemail him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
