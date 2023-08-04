It is hard to believe that Dana Dimel is already entering his sixth season as head coach of the UTEP football team.
When he arrived in El Paso, he was inheriting arguably one of the worst football programs in college football. In fact, he won just two games during his first two years with the Miners. Despite the slow rebuild, Dimel preached patience.
In 2020, UTEP went 3-5 in an abbreviated season, and the next year, they won seven games and went to the New Mexico Bowl. Expectations were high last season, but the team disappointed and finished 5-7.
In three weeks, Dimel’s Miners will kick off their 2023 campaign, and preseason projections have them finishing anywhere from second to sixth in Conference USA.
For the veteran coach, this season will potentially have huge implications on his future with the UTEP football program. Dimel signed a contract extension after the 2021 season that will expire on Jan. 31, 2025. He received a much-deserved raise that pays him a base salary of $825,000 this season and $850,000 next season. He also has performance incentives that could earn him well over one million dollars.
For example, if the Miners defeat Northwestern and/or Arizona, Dimel will receive $25,000 per Power 5 victory. A CUSA Western Division Championship and overall league championship would each be worth one month’s base salary, or $68,750. The same bonus applies to the C-USA Coach of the Year Award and a team GPA of 3.0 or above. A bowl game appearance would give UTEP’s head coach an additional $34,375. He could also see his salary increase on any win over six in a season, as well as a 20-percent or more increase in home attendance.
Based on all the performance incentives in his contract, a big season by the Miners on and off the field would easily take Coach Dimel over the million-dollar mark in earnings for 2023. It would also give UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter enough assurance to re-work Dimel’s contract with another multi-year extension that would make him the first ever million-dollar UTEP head coach in base pay.
On the flip side, what happens if UTEP disappoints again and fails to make a postseason bowl game? This is the most interesting part of his contract extension. UTEP has the authority to terminate Dimel’s agreement without cause and pay him 65% of his 2024 base pay, or $552,500.
Unlike most Power 5 and some Group of 5 schools, UTEP might not have half a million dollars to spend as a contract buyout in order to move in a different direction for their football team. They have six years invested in Dana Dimel and the UTEP athletics department is hoping that he will be able to take the program to new heights.
It has been almost 20 years since Mike Price arrived in El Paso and transformed the Miners into an instant winner. Unlike Coach Price, who could not sustain his early success, Dana Dimel has built UTEP in his vision and he might finally get the opportunity to reap the rewards of his hard work.
I am rooting for him.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
