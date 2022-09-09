This weekend, Tim Hardaway will join basketball immortality when he is enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
The former UTEP point guard will join Nate “Tony” Archibald, Nolan Richardson, Don Haskins and the 1966 Texas Western team as the only Miners to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Both Haskins and Richardson were immortalized because of their coaching accomplishments while Hardaway, Archibald and the ’66 team were voted in because of their accomplishments on the court.
Texas Western College changed the course of basketball, while Hardaway and Archibald were arguably two of the greatest point guards ever to play in the National Basketball League.
I wrote about Hardaway’s basketball accomplishments in April when he received the news that he had finally been elected to the Hall of Fame.
His number 10 already hangs in the rafters at the Don Haskins Center and his number was also retired by the Miami Heat.
Only six numbers have been retired in the history of the Golden State Warriors, but maybe Hardaway will one day join his former teammate Chris Mullin, whose number 17 was retired by the club in 2012.
On Feb. 21, 2008, Hardaway joined the Don Haskins Show for the first time as a guest.
One month later, the creater of the “UTEP Two-Step” killer crossover returned to El Paso for the final Don Haskins radio show.
Coach Haskins shared his thoughts on his former standout point guard during that February appearance.
On recruiting Hardaway to UTEP: “I’ll never forget, Rus Bradburd was the guy that recruited him and kept begging me to see him. He said that Tim didn’t shoot really well. I went out and watched him in a pickup game and I knew immediately that I wanted him. And there was a little fat kid (his name was Major Taylor and Hardaway called him Discount because he could talk his way out of a paper bag) and he was in my ear all afternoon. I knew that I wanted Tim, but I wouldn’t tell him. Discount told me that I was making a mistake and that ‘Timmy was going to play in the NBA.’ The night before, we talked to another point guard recruit in Chicago (Anthony Manuel) and he told us that he would only come to UTEP if I didn’t bring Tim. That kind of bothered me a little about him. The next day, I asked Tim if it would bother him if Manuel also came to UTEP, and Hardaway said that he didn’t care who I took with him. So, that sold me on Tim Hardaway.”
On Hardaway’s knuckle ball shot: “When Tim came here, you know you kind of threw up that knuckle ball and his fingers were huge. I spent a little time with him down there and I tried to get him to turn it properly. Finally, after watching him, I remember what I told him. Just keep practicing as much as he did and he would learn to get it in the basket and he did.”
On why Hardaway was so special: “I’ve had two guys that I would call true gym rats: Hardaway and Nate Archibald. I’ve said this many times, when he was a freshman, everyone knew that he was going to be very good. But he played a little out of control because of his speed and what have you. As a sophomore, I remember the assistants came into my office and they said I would not believe how much Hardaway’s improved. Well, all of that came from the hours he spent in Chicago playing with the pros like Isiah Thomas in the summer. The next year, the same thing. He got better, and better, and better. Then, even after he got in the NBA that first year, I felt that Tim would get to a place where it would level off. But I thought his first three or four years as an NBA player he kept getting better.”
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.