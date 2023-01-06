When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium Monday night, a late season NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals quickly turned into a national story that dominated the headlines as well as social media.
The play seemed routine; Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a catch near midfield. However, Higgins led with his right shoulder and collided with the defender’s chest. After he initially stood up from the hit, Hamlin fell and was immediately attended to by team trainers as he received medical care.
They administered CPR to restart his heart, which had stopped as a result of cardiac arrest. Once he was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, millions of Americans were glued to their televisions watching ESPN and awaiting word of Hamlin’s condition while praying for the 24-year-old Bills safety.
For some El Pasoans, the scene on Monday brought back memories of former Texas Western star Chuck Hughes, who is the only player in the history of the NFL to die on the field during a game. When Hughes left the Miners after the 1966 season, he was the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and record holder for all-purpose yards in a single game. He ranks third in school history in receiving yards. The Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the 1967 NFL Draft and he spent three years with Philadelphia, mostly on special teams. In 1970, Hughes went to Detroit and started to see more game time as a wide receiver.
On Oct. 24, 1971, Hughes was playing for the Lions against the Chicago Bears at Tiger Stadium. Late in the game with the Lions trailing the Bears 28-23, Hughes caught a 32-yard pass and Detroit was driving to the Chicago 37-yard line.
Three plays later, Hughes, who was returning to the Lions huddle, clutched his chest and collapsed near the 20 yard-line. The 28-year-old football player never regained consciousness despite medical crews frantically trying to resuscitate him on the field. Hughes was taken to Henry Ford Hospital and shortly after arriving, he was pronounced dead. One day later an autopsy revealed that Hughes had suffered a heart attack from a blood clot that became lodged in a hardened artery in his heart during the game against the Bears.
According to a story from Bill Dow of the Detroit Free Press, the entire Lions team, front office, and representatives of the NFL attended the funeral service for Hughes in San Antonio. The team wore black bands on their sleeves for the following game against the Green Bay Packers and Lions owner William Clay Ford retired the number 85 that Hughes wore while with Detroit. Strangely enough, the Lions reissued No. 85 in 2005 when receiver Kevin Johnson requested the number. This season, it belongs to Tom Kennedy, a receiver on the team’s practice squad.
As for the legacy of Chuck Hughes in El Paso, the former walk-on is still considered one of the Miners all-time greatest offensive players. He was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 1972 and the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. In addition, Hughes is one of the TWC players depicted in the classic 1966 Tom Lea painting “The Turning Point.”
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
