After more than six years, the Downtown arena fight at Duranguito is finally over.
Although the $180 million multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center passed in November of 2012 as part of the quality of life bond issue, it took longer than anyone expected for the city to settle on a proposed site.
Some other arena sites in Downtown were mentioned, but El Paso city leaders were hyper-focused on Duranguito. So was UTEP professor Max Grossman, who spent 2,273 days, with six attorneys and funding from J.P. Bryan to challenge local government and spare the historic barrio.
I have said that if people fight for what they believe in with the passion that Grossman has, there would be a ton of progress in this city. I do not think El Paso City Council had any idea as to the length Grossman and Bryan would go to save Duranguito. In fact, the city has acquired 12 buildings in the proposed arena footprint in recent years to start building the facility. That never happened and instead, $154 million remain from the project more than 10 years later.
I spoke at City Council in 2012 prior to the vote that passed for the massive $473 million bond referendum that was supposed to be completed over a 15-year period. My top priority was to ensure that the Downtown ballpark was built to house the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate, which later became the El Paso Chihuahuas. Once the ballpark and entire bond referendum passed, I was excited about the prospect of a new Downtown arena to compliment the ballpark. Even though Southwest University Park was built in less than a year, plans for the multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center took years and not months to design.
By the time city officials settled on Duranguito, the cost for a new arena was considerably more than $180 million. In recent years, Fort Worth opened a 14,000-seat multipurpose arena with a price tag of $540 million, while Austin’s Moody Center was built for the bargain price of $375 million. Surprisingly, there also was no Plan B for where the facility should go. Simply put, it was barrio or bust.
Grossman, who spent several years as vice chair of the El Paso County Historical Commission, became the face and voice of opposition to the Duranguito project. He also had a financial backer who allowed him to get millions of dollars tied up in legal fees to save the area and deem the neighborhood a historical landmark. In the end, Grossman won his fight when the new-look City Council voted 4-3 to abandon the project at Duranguito.
So, now what?
First we heard that city leaders would reallocate the $154 million to improve the aging convention center and Abraham Chavez Theater. Recently, there has been more talk about another site in the Downtown footprint that could ultimately house the multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center. Unless they go with the cost-effective hybrid model, any hope for a 12,000 seat or greater arena is simply not realistic, unless it goes back to the ballot for another vote.
Given the failure of the arena project over the past decade, I find it hard to believe that El Pasoans would green-light the arena a second time.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.