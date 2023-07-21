UTEP athletics will have a different look this season.
After nearly 20 years with Nike, the Miners made the switch to Adidas. The deal is for five years.
Two weeks ago, the football, soccer and volleyball teams released their new jerseys for 2023 on social media.
The new Adidas jerseys for football include white, navy blue and orange colors.
The colors of both brands are identical. However, the Adidas jerseys have their classic three stripe on the shoulders. Gone is the Miner pick that was sewn on the collar and the UTEP just below it. In its place, the new jerseys all have “MINERS” in big block letters above the front numbers.
Also, the navy-blue jersey has a white outline near the armpit.
When UTEP and Game One, the Adidas distribution partner, announced the switch in November, none of the jersey prototypes had been produced. Over the next few weeks, UTEP plans to also give a sneak peak of what they are calling special uniforms for football, soccer and volleyball.
The biggest factor why the university made the switch to Adidas is because of the rising cost to get Nike jerseys and apparel.
When former UTEP football coach Mike Price arrived at UTEP prior to 2004, the Miners were wearing Adidas.
Price was a Nike coach from his days at Washington State and he made the switch to the swoosh for football and later, the other UTEP sports followed. However, the Miners and most other schools did not order directly from Nike. Instead, they placed their buys from BSN, which distributes all Nike apparel to high schools and colleges. Since UTEP is not a football or basketball power like most mid-major universities, Nike did not offer them the same discounts through BSN that the Power 5 schools were able to get.
With Adidas back as UTEP’s official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand, the biggest question will be if they will offer Miners fans replica jerseys and a wider selection of apparel for all sports.
In recent years, Nike did not even produce or offer replica jerseys for fans to purchase through the school bookstore or online.
That should not be a problem for Adidas, but do not expect an orange replica jersey. That is because the orange color that UTEP uses for their athletic jerseys is directly infused into the white fabric, making it sublimated. That process is much more difficult to replicate at a reasonable cost than a white or blue jersey. However, if Adidas makes white and/or blue Miner replica uniforms and other apparel available to their fan base, then they will succeed where Nike failed.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
