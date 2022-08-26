On Saturday, the UTEP Miners kick off their 2022 football season against Conference USA rival North Texas at Sun Bowl Stadium.
It will be the last time that the two teams face off as members of C-USA.
The Mean Green and five other league members will leave the conference next summer for the American Athletic Conference.
The home opener is a huge game for head coach Dana Dimel and the Miners, since a sold-out stadiium of more than 45,000 fans is expected.
If UTEP can win, it will help pave the way for strong attendance over the remaining five home games, which include New Mexico State and Boise State.
Here are my five biggest keys for the Miners to have a great 2022 season.
5. How quickly will junior college defensive backs adjust to Division 1? The Miners return three skilled players at defensive back in Justin Prince, Dennis Barnes and Ty’reke James. They also have cornerback Torey Richardson, but he suffered an injury during fall practice and his availability is in question. However, safeties Kobe Hilton, D’Angelo Bellmay and cornerback Josiah Allen all joined the Miners this year from junior college. They will be asked to contribute immediately as either starters or backups. All three will need to develop into playmakers to keep the UTEP defense as one of the best in the league.
4. Who will replace Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett? The Miners’ best receiver the past two years transferred to Arizona and Garrett graduated. That leaves the team searching for its top two targets for quarterback Gavin Hardison. Tyrin Smith appears ready to become the No. 1 receiver and newcomer Kelly Akharaiyi could also be in the mix. Expect El Paso native Rey Flores to continue his role as a Swiss Army knife on offense, and receivers like Jeremiah Ballard, Walter Dawn Jr., Josh Farr and Marcus Bellon could all benefit as the season progresses.
3. Breon Heyward’s NCAA appeal for a sixth season. When UTEP started its preparation for the 2022 season, it was under the impression that Heyward would be back as a Miner. However, the NCAA Clearinghouse has reportedly not yet ruled on the star linebacker’s extra year of eligibility. The longer this goes, the more important Jerome Wilson Jr. or James Neal could become in the middle of UTEP’s defense.
2. UTEP special teams play. Last season, the Miners special teams ranked among the worst units in college football. A big reason for that was that Aaron Price was hired late last summer as special teams coach and he did not have much time to implement any of his plays and fully analyze personnel. This season is different, and Price has everything he needs to help resurrect UTEP’s return game.
1. Gavin Hardison taking the next step in his development. UTEP’s quarterback is entering his third season as the team’s starter and he must improve on his completion percentage and decision making in order for the Miners to have a chance at a big season. Hardison stayed in El Paso this summer to work with UTEP’s receivers and he also requested to wear the number 2 jersey in honor of former Miner Luke Laufenberg. Early indications are that Hardison’s confidence and leadership are higher than ever. Hopefully that translates into a career year for him and the Miners.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
