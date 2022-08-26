UTEP

The UTEP football team returns its starting kicker (Gavin Baechle), punter (Joshua Sloan) and long snapper (Angelo Tejada) to give the Miners a veteran presence with its special teams unit.

 Photo provided by UTEP Athletics

On Saturday, the UTEP Miners kick off their 2022 football season against Conference USA rival North Texas at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Columnist

Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.

