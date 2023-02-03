Stand For Defense. The “amen” chant at the end of games. Miner Ball! These were popular rituals that every Miner Maniac in the 1980s knew when they arrived at the Special Events Center (now the Don Haskins Center) to watch the UTEP men’s basketball team in action.
Sellouts were the norm in those days, especially for the big games. UTEP was also a mid-major power and for seven straight seasons, they played in the NCAA Tournament. It was the decade of dominance for Miner basketball.
Like many of you, I grew up a UTEP basketball fan during that time and for five months every year, my home away from home was the Haskins Center. I never wanted to miss a game, especially when BYU, Utah or New Mexico would come to El Paso.
Shortly after we moved to El Paso in 1978, my dad became a UTEP basketball season ticket holder. Most of the fans who sat near us in Section B were like family. They had all been loyal Miners’ supporters who would come early so they could talk UTEP hoops with each other long before there was a local sports radio show in El Paso.
Kent Lockhart was a big reason for the program’s turnaround in the early to mid-1980s. The 6-feet, 5-inch guard from Palo Alto, Calif., was a tough, hardnosed player who always seemed to come up big when the Miners needed it the most.
Nicknamed “La Machine” by longtime UTEP public address announcer Paul Strelzin, Lockhart was a fan favorite who seemed to embody the type of basketball that Don Haskins loved to teach. When I learned that Lockhart had passed away this week at 59, I could not stop thinking about so many great memories from those Miners teams from four decades ago.
I was there for the triple overtime win over BYU in February of 1985. That game was especially memorable for a fight that happened near the end of overtime. When Luster Goodwin tangled with Cougars guard Scott Sinek and things turned ugly, Lockhart was right there to help his point guard and at the same time, he seemed ready to fight the entire BYU team. That was Kent Lockhart.
During his four seasons at UTEP, La Machine played in one NIT and a pair of NCAA tournaments. As a senior, he scored 16 points in the Miners first round win over Tulsa in 1985. He also nearly made the New York Knicks roster as a rookie, until head coach Hubie Brown cut Lockhart just before the start of the regular season. He played professionally in Australia and enjoyed so much success that he never left the land down under.
Despite leaving El Paso many years ago, Lockhart left his mark on UTEP basketball and his contributions on the court will never be forgotten.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
