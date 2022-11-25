The question that every high school football fan in the city wonders each season is which El Paso team will advance the furthest in the state playoffs.
This year, the answer is the 10-2 Canutillo Eagles, who shut out Amarillo Palo Duro 28-0 to win the bi-district championship and then beat Arlington Heights 21-14 in the area round on Nov. 18.
These results should not surprise anyone. Scott Brooks has been extremely successful during his 24 seasons as Canutillo’s head football coach. In 2014, he took the Eagles to the 5A state semifinals.
An El Paso public high school football team has never advanced that far in the state playoffs.
When Texas UIL restructured its districts years ago, they ended the local bi-district matchups that fans were accustomed to.
Instead, every El Paso high school now must play teams from outside the city in the bi-district round. To help prepare them for bigger postseason challenges, some local high schools schedule tougher opponents in the non-district portion of their season.
Take Eastwood for example.
Head coach Julio Lopez scheduled Southlake Carroll the first week of the season, and the Troopers lost the game 66-14. The following week, they played Las Cruces high at home and Eastwood won that game 63-35. The Troopers went 7-1 in district and defeated San Angelo Central in a wild bi-district game 61-49.
Eastwood nearly won their area round showdown against Byron Nelson, but the Bobcats scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to pull out a 35-28 win.
Despite the loss, coach Lopez led his team to a nine-win season, and he had them play even football with one of the state’s best teams.
The same can be said for Pebble Hills High School and head coach Mark Torres.
Like Lopez, Torres is considered one of the best young head football coaches in El Paso.
Unlike Eastwood, Pebble Hills played all of their non-district games against local competition like Canutillo and Del Valle.
Their only regular season loss came against Americas in a hard fought 23-21 game. Pebble Hills also won their bi-district game beating Odessa Permian 45-28.
What was ironic about that win is that Permian has ended many El Paso high school football playoff dreams over the past 50 years.
The Spartans played undefeated North Crowley in the area round and El Paso’s 6A Region 1 District 1 champs also battled hard until the end. The Panthers scored late to edge Pebble Hills 49-42, ending the Spartans season with a record of 10-2.
I spoke to Torres and Lopez prior to their area playoff games.
They said they loved the challenges of playing two of the best teams in the state. They also promised that they would have their teams ready to play and both expected to win their games.
Although the final score did not work out that way for Eastwood and Pebble Hills, their performances in 2022 showed everyone that El Paso is making progress when it comes to successful football seasons.
For Canutillo, their postseason continues for the third straight week as they prepare for Wylie on Saturday afternoon. Good luck to coach Brooks and his Eagles.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
