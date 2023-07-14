As millions of Americans were enjoying Major League Baseball’s All-Star break last week, and preparing for the start of the college and pro football season, other countries are enjoying their summer with a different set of sports.
Take Denmark, for example.
I recently vacationed with my family in Copenhagen and Aalborg, two of the four largest cities in Denmark.
Although their football teams are on summer break, the entire country is glued to their televisions watching both the Tour de France and Wimbledon. That is because a pair of Danish sports heroes are attempting to win the world’s biggest cycling race and one of the four majors in tennis.
Jonas Vingegaard began the week as the overall leader of the legendary Tour de France.
The 26-year-old Danish cyclist won last year’s grueling race. His specialty is the difficult climbing stages that make the race the most challenging in the world.
He burst on the scene two years ago when he was named as a replacement rider, and he went from a relative unknown to a surprising second overall finish. In the process, he became the second Danish rider to achieve a podium finish and the first since fellow Dane Bjarne Riis won the race in 1996.
Prior to his becoming a full-time rider, Vingegaard worked at a fish factory. He attributed his success to being able to train for hours after working in the factory all day. Vingegaard acknowledge that it made him physically and mentally stronger on his bike.
He has never looked back.
The Dane rides for Team Jumbo Visma, which also features 28-year-old American Sepp Kuss. There are eight other Americans in the race, one fewer than last year. However, Vingegaard is the favorite to repeat as the Tour moves to south-central France.
In the tennis world, all eyes are on the All-England Club, where a champion will be crowned over the weekend.
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 1 seed in the men’s bracket, while American Christopher Eubanks shocked the tennis world by upsetting two-time major runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals.
However, all of Denmark has their eyes on 20-year-old Holger Rune.
The native of Gentofte turned pro in 2020 and is ranked as the sixth best men’s player in the world. His previous best finish in a major was when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open in his main draw debut of the tournament.
Now he is already equaled that feat by advancing to the round of eight at Wimbledon. That included a third match marathon win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, where Rune survived double match point and outlasted his Spanish opponent in a super tiebreak. If the Danish star is going to advance to the semis later this week, he will have to defeat Alcaraz. Then, he would await the winner of Eubanks and third seed Daniil Medvedev.
Rune is not the only Danish tennis star in the headlines.
Although she is not playing at Wimbledon, Caroline Wozniacki announced that she is ready to return to the pro tour just three years after retiring to start a family. The former No. 1 ranked player in the world has 30 singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open.
A pair of American women advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this week. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula both punched their ticket to the tournament’s final eight. For Keys, it was her second trip to Wimbledon’s quarterfinals while Pegula is making her first trip to the quarters.
Regardless of how things finish up at Wimbledon and the Tour de France, Denmark has a pair of young superstars poised to dominate their sports for years to come.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
