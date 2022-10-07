When Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the loss to Tampa Bay, most Dallas Cowboys fans were ready to give up on the 2022 season.
After all, the team’s franchise quarterback was going to miss six to eight weeks after surgery.
The Cowboys turned to seldom used backup Cooper Rush to handle things in Prescott’s absence.
Even the most optimistic Dallas fan did not expect much success from a guy who had thrown 50 passes in his first five years in the NFL.
Instead, the former undrafted free agent from Central Michigan has won his first three games and has the team playing terrific football as they prepare for a pair of tough tests against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
What has been the biggest difference? The fact that Rush has not been asked to do too much for Dallas.
Instead, he has been more of a game manager for the Cowboys, making all the big throws that he needs to while not having to put the ball into the air as often as Prescott.
Over the last three games, Rush is averaging about 30 pass attempts per contest. In contrast, Prescott averaged exactly 37.25 pass attempts per game in 2021 and 2019. He threw over 44 passes per game in 2020 before he dislocated his ankle.
Rush has thrown for 737 yards and four touchdowns but most importantly, he has zero interceptions, and he has been sacked only twice in his last three games.
Cowboys fans have also noticed a good rapport with Rush and receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma star has been targeted 42 times this season, but Lamb has been much more consistent since Rush took over at quarterback.
In fact, he has a touchdown catch in his last two games. Dallas has also been running the football better during this stretch, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard forming a terrific 1-2 punch.
While Rush is handling the offense in Prescott’s absence, the Cowboys defense has been nothing short of sensational. They rank seventh in the NFL in yards allowed and third in fewest points per game.
Micah Parsons is continuing where he left off last season and DeMarcus Lawrence is also having a strong start to his season. After recording 11 interceptions in 2021, Trevon Diggs already has a pair of picks in four games.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday that Prescott has not been ruled out yet for Sunday’s big game against the Rams.
Jones said his quarterback’s grip on the football is not yet well enough to play.
If I were running the Cowboys, I would not bring Prescott back until he is 100-percent. At the same time, I would also want to see how Rush would perform against stronger teams like the Rams and Eagles.
Even if he wins those games, there is still no quarterback controversy in Dallas. Prescott did not sign a $160 million contract earlier this year to sit on the bench. He will be back as starter as soon as he is healthy.
The good news for Cowboys fans is that for now, they feel a lot better about the position then they did three weeks ago.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
