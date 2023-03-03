On Tuesday night, a pair of Northeast El Paso high school basketball teams clashed in the boy’s Class 5A regional playoff quarterfinals.
Parkland and Chapin faced off at the Don Haskins Center in front of a crowd in excess of 4,000 fans. The game was the first time since Bel Air and Andress met in 2015 that a pair of El Paso high school basketball teams played a playoff game at the Haskins Center.
And the game did not disappoint. The Huskies held off the Matadors, 56-53, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year.
For Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis, this season’s playoff run might be especially satisfying.
It is the first time that his team has advanced to the Sweet 16 without K.J. Lewis, one of the best prep players to ever come out of El Paso. Lewis, rated the third best prospect in the state by Texas Basketball Review, transferred to Duncanville last summer, where his team finished its season with a 29-1 record.
However, Duncanville could not participate in the 2023 state playoffs due to the high school playing an ineligible player last season. Some people wondered how Chapin would fare without their superstar guard.
Chapin answered that question with 29 wins and a trip to Wichita Falls this weekend for the Region 1-5A Tournament. The Huskies program has also won a remarkable 52 consecutive basketball games against El Paso teams.
Meanwhile, Parkland ended their terrific season with a 26-9 record for head coach Jeremy Vanley.
Quietly, with little to no fanfare, the 1995 Matadors alum has won over 300 career high school basketball games. He first took over the varsity head coaching position at Parkland in 2006 and he won four district titles in seven years.
In 2013, he moved to Montwood where he spent five years coaching the Rams, but he was never able to duplicate the success that he had achieved at Parkland.
Vanley returned to Parkland in the summer of 2018 and almost immediately took the Matadors back to the top of District 2-5A.
“Jeremy Vanley is one of the most underrated coaches in this city,” Lewis said. “He does a tremendous job year in and year out. He’s not a big social media guy, but his teams are always ready to play.”
When you take a closer look at Lewis and Vanley, it is obvious that both coaches have been terrific leaders in El Paso high school basketball.
It also shows how much talent there is in Northeast El Paso. Seniors Bryson Goldsmith, Idalius Coleman and junior Brandon Hymes have led the way for the Huskies this season.
Meanwhile, seniors Julian Moreno, Isiah Medrano and Jashaun Kinnard paced the Matadors to its 26-win season.
The fact that both teams had the opportunity to play in the Haskins Center earlier made their playoff matchup that much more special.
“What an opportunity for people who might not ever get the chance to watch UTEP play but could still experience their facility,” Vanley said. “It’s a great opportunity for as many people in our city as possible to get a chance to watch our local teams play.”
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
