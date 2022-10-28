The UTEP football team won for the third time in its last four games after a 24-21 thriller over Florida Atlantic at the Sun Bowl last week.
The game featured a school record for most career field goals made by Gavin Baechle.
In the process, he has also tied the school record for most consecutive field goals with 15.
The victory also featured a play so bizarre, that it had never happened in any other game.
With about four minutes left in, FAU scored a touchdown and the Owls trailed, 21-20.
They were lining up for the extra point when the most incredible thing happened.
FAU kicker Morgan Suarez kicked the ball and it hit UTEP defensive lineman Praise Amaewhule directly in the helmet.
The ball collided with Amaewhule’s facemask at the perfect angle and the force of the impact caused his helmet to fly off. It is the first time in football that a blocked kicked resulted in a player losing his helmet from the impact.
Amaewhule pursued the football without his helmet.
He ran about 20 yards downfield and then realized he could not pick up the football.
He lifted his hands and took himself out of the play.
At the same time, UTEP’s Denis Barnes blasted an FAU player who was closing in on the ball while a pair of Owls dove for the football, but they could not secure it.
Miners’ Latrez Shelton scooped it up and ran 52 yards into the end zone for what appeared to be a two-point conversion.
However, the officials gathered for a few minutes to discuss the play. Then, referee Ed Artido threw a flag and penalized Amaewhule for unsportsmanlike conduct for pursuing the ball without a helmet.
Instead of the Miners getting the two-point conversion, the Owls were given another chance to replay the down and make the extra point. This time, Suarez made it and the game was tied at 21.
The play drew the anger of the 12,796 fans in the Sun Bowl and left many confused at how FAU was given another chance to kick the extra point.
Fortunately for UTEP, they drove the ball 65 yards in the final four-plus minutes and Baechle kicked the game-winning 27-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Miners.
But that was not the end of the story.
On Monday UTEP head coach Dana Dimel told the media that he had received a call from the head of officiating for Conference USA and he admitted that his officiating crew did not get the call right on the blocked field goal.
Dimel said that the play should have been ruled dead as soon as Amaewhule’s helmet came off.
In that situation, the Miners would have had a 21-20 lead instead of a tied game. Luckily for UTEP, they were able to overcome the adversity and win the game on the final play.
I also spoke with a veteran college football official who regularly works Power 5 games.
He reviewed the video and he told me that the officials called the play correctly.
According to this well-respected official, Amaewhule should have been penalized for pursuing the ball without a helmet which could have prevented an FAU player from possessing the football and scoring a two-point conversion.
He said the rule is in place to protect a player’s safety so he does not get seriously injured while playing without a helmet.
I hope college football will take a closer look at the play so there will not be as much confusion if it happens again.
