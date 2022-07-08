A camp created by two El Paso basketball icons - Steve Yellen and Rus Bradburd – is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Basketball in the Barrio, a three-day camp for 6- to 10-year-old children living in Segundo Barrio or who attend Hart, Aoy and Douglas schools, concludes on Sunday.
For three decades, the camp has emphasized pride of the border culture.
This year, musicians, storytellers, dancers and artists presented their work between sessions of basketball skill training.
“Basketball in the Barrio is almost like a living organism itself, it changes from year to year, but this year’s camp could very well be the best we ever had,” Bradburd said.
For $1, each camper received a t-shirt, basketball, bilingual children’s book, musical instrument and lunch.
Yellen, a former UTEP player and Bradburd, who coached at UTEP and New Mexico State University for 14 seasons, have been running the camp since 1992.
Yellen and Bradburd also created the Mini-Dribblers program, a group of children who learn the fundamentals of dribbling a basketball.
Basketball in the Barrio’s first home was Bowie High School where legendary UTEP basketball public address announcer Paul Strelzin was principal. The focus was strictly basketball, and the price of the camp was $20.
Bradburd became friends with boxing trainer Rocky Gallarza who had a major influence on Bradburd.
In 1997, Gallarza died. Bradburd and Yellen wanted to pay tribute to the legendary El Pasoan so instead of campers paying $20, they made the camp free.
After Strelzin retired, Basketball in the Barrio moved to the Armijo Community Center, where Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson spent much of his time growing up.
It was at that time when Bradburd and Yellen realized that three days of all basketball was a lot for a child to handle.
They expanded the camp to include reading, music, art and dancing. The camp still focused on basketball, but paid homage to South El Paso culture.
Yellen and Bradburd also have a history of bringing in special guests such as longtime NBA star Greg Foster, boxing champ Juan Lazcano, coach Nolan Richardson, NFLPA’s director David Meggyesy, Olympian John Carlos, U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, poet Bobby Byrd and poet Benjamin Saenz.
The camp has been featured nationally on NPR’s Weekend Edition and featured in SLAM Magazine. The documentary film “Basketball in the Barrio” premiered at the 2008 US Sports Film Festival in Philadelphia. Director Doug Harris received the award for the “Most Inspirational” movie.
This year marked the return to Armijo Center after having the camp virtually for the past two years due to COVID.
This year’s team of volunteers included artist Xochitl Rodriguez who had the campers create a mural by dribbling a basketball dipped in paint onto a canvas, Laura Intebi who led the jump roping part of the camp and Elena Hernandez who was in charge of music and dance.
Former NMSU basketball player Shawn Harrington, who’s inspirational life story was chronicled in Bradburd’s book “All The Dreams We’ve Dreamed” was also at the camp.
Natalie Gutierrez from PeacePlayers Los Angeles, a nationwide network for young leaders, spoke at the camp.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.