When Aaron Rodgers went down on Monday night with a torn Achilles, all hope for a magical season from the New York Jets went down the subway sewer.
The team had invested $75 million into the 39-year-old quarterback, and they also brought back many of Rodgers’ old Green Bay teammates, Suddenly, a franchise that has not been to the Super Bowl since 1969 had a legitimate shot to return to the big game.
Those dreams ended after four offensive plays against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets won the game, but the focus is on the future of Rodgers. Will he be able to recover from the Achilles injury and play in 2024 or will he retire?
As a Jets fan since the 1980s, I started to ponder the fact that the team might be cursed.
Since 1963, when they were the New York Titans, the Jets have an all-time regular season record of 421 wins, 537 losses and 8 ties.
They have won their division just four times in 60 years. Their last trip to the playoffs was in 2010, when they lost in the AFC Championship game.
When football fans mention the New York Jets, failure and disappointment are usually associated with the team.
The addition of Rodgers changed that narrative and the lovable losers had become a trendy pick to win conference. That is why his injury after four plays is such a Jets thing to happen.
Cleveland and Detroit could be cursed, too.
Unlike the Jets, those two teams have never played in a Super Bowl. The Browns last NFL title came in 1964, while the Lions have not won a championship since 1957.
The Browns dominated Cincinnati last week and the Lions beat Kansas City. Both have a good nucleus of young talent and could be playoff contenders.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have also never played in a Super Bowl, but those two former expansion franchises do not have near the history as the Lions and Browns.
In Major League Baseball, it took teams like the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox 108 years and 86 years respectively to break their curses and win the World Series.
The Seattle Mariners are the only team to have never appeared in a World Series. They joined the American League as an expansion team in 1977 and despite their World Series drought, they do have three AL West Division titles and a pair of Wild Card births.
San Diego, Colorado, Texas, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee have all played in the World Series but those five teams have never won it.
Are any of them cursed?
If you ask Los Angeles Clippers fans about their lack of success over the past 53 seasons, they might say that the basketball gods have doomed them for all eternity.
The franchise began in 1970 as the Buffalo Braves, moved to San Diego in 1978 and changed their name to the Clippers. Six years later, they moved to Los Angeles.
They have only been to the Western Conference Finals once (in 2021) when they lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
Thanks to the expanded playoffs, the Clippers have been much better in recent seasons, but not good enough to play in the NBA Finals.
Finally, there is UTEP.
I am sure that Miners fans believe in some kind of curse, since the football team has not won a bowl game since 1967 and the men’s basketball team has not won a game in the NCAA Tournament in more than 30 years.
However, in order to help break that curse, I said a prayer for UTEP when I visited the Vatican this summer.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
