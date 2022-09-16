A pair of sports broadcasting lifers recently celebrated career milestones.
Duke Keith celebrated 30 years at Townsquare Media, including KLAQ, KSII and KROD.
You could say the Norman, Oklahoma, native has done it all during the 32 years he has been in El Paso.
He began at UTEP as an assistant sports information director to Eddie Mullens before joining KROD in 1992 to work on SportsTalk.
His resume includes the KLAQ Morning Show and play-by-play broadcasting for the El Paso Buzzards, El Paso Patriots, UTEP football, UTEP men’s and women’s basketball, the El Paso Rhinos and El Paso Locomotive FC.
He also moonlights at NMSU either filling in as public address announcer for basketball or play by play for Aggies soccer. His day job for the past 15 years has been production director for Townsquare Media.
When I sat down with Duke to discuss his long career in El Paso sports, he had a difficult time picking the highlights of his broadcasting career.
The two moments that stuck out were calling the second Buzzards championship in 1998 and the first of several Rhinos league titles.
It’s funny how Keith has become the voice of El Paso hockey, since he never played the sport or followed it much growing up in Norman and later Albuquerque.
However, he developed his skills and quickly became a polished hockey play by play man. He was even behind the mic for last year’s Kraft Hockeyville NHL exhibition game between the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes.
The same year Keith arrived in El Paso, another local sports legend made his first trip to the Sun City.
Lou Romano joined KVIA as a weekend sports anchor that winter and he spent the next 10 years working at the ABC affiliate.
He left in 2000 to move back to his hometown of New York City, first as a sportscaster for News 12 Long Island and Madison Square Garden Network.
A little more than a year after he arrived in the Big Apple, Romano covered the attacks on 9/11 from Ground Zero.
He joined SNY for its launch in 2006 but shortly left New York City to move to Phoenix as a freelancer and later at the news desk for KTAR AM and FM.
He returned to El Paso in 2009 to become the news anchor at KDBC and the following year he joined Townsquare Media as a member of their sales team.
Romano moved back to Phoenix in 2012 to work again in radio, but El Paso came calling for a third time in the summer of 2014.
This time, he returned to his roots as the sports director for KDBC, where he stayed until this past spring.
If that sounds confusing, you are not alone.
Romano himself had trouble piecing the timeline together.
A few weeks ago, he was inducted into the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2022.
“At first, I thought they were joking,” Romano said. “But I guess, I did not realize how much I support local baseball. From speaking at Little League opening day ceremonies to stories about the lack of baseball fields in the city, to covering many of El Paso’s best high school baseball and softball players. I am truly humbled to be part of such an exclusive club.”
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
