They say that when one door closes, another one opens.
That is certainly the case for former UTEP backup quarterback Calvin Brownholtz, who thought he had taken his last competitive snap against Texas-San Antonio in late November.
But a phone call sent the former Miner on a different path.
“I was basically retired from football, and I’d returned home to Sacramento to start working with our family business when I received a phone call from Nick Holt,” said Brownholtz.
Holt, who has coached at universities such as Louisville, USC, Washington, Arkansas and Purdue, is now the head coach of the Varese Skorpions of the Italian Football League.
“We talked for about 30 minutes and after consulting with my parents, who were totally in favor of going,” he said. “This opportunity may never come again, so I decided to take the offer.”
The Italian Football League consists of nine teams that will play an eight-game schedule from March 4 to May 28. The championship game, XLII Italian Bowl, will be played on July 1 in Toledo, Ohio.
The city of Varese is about 40 miles north of Milan. Every Italian League team can recruit up to two non-nationals.
“I have never been to Europe before so I’m excited,” Brownholtz said. “I have to admit that my head is still spinning a bit. The fact that I still get to play football, get paid for playing it and get to play it in Italy is something I never could have imagined. My parents are also excited because now they have an excuse to take a trip to Italy.
“Come to think of it, that was a real quick decision on their part,” he said laughing.
Holt, in his third season as the Skorpions coach, learned of Brownholtz from UTEP head coach Dana Dimel.
“Coach Holt is a friend I’ve known for a long time,” Dimel said. “We were both at a national convention when he told me he was looking for a quarterback for his Italian team. I told him I had just the guy for him. Nick looked at some film on Calvin and said he would be fantastic.”
A perennial backup at UTEP, Brownholtz got the opportunity to start the Miners’ final two games of 2022, after starting quarterback Gavin Hardison was injured.
“He played so well at the end of the season when he got a chance to get in there,” Dimel said. “He always prepared like he was going to be the starter so when his opportunity came up, he didn’t miss a beat.”
In those two games, Brownholtz threw four touchdown passes while running for two more.
“Those two games are the most fun I’ve ever had on the football field and gave me a lot of confidence,” Brownholtz said. “There was no stress, I had nothing to lose, and it was cool to end my career that way at UTEP.
I know I still have some gas left in the tank and I think this opportunity is a great way to show that I can still play ball.”
But Brownholtz isn’t the only former UTEP player to further his career in Europe.
“I know of two former Miner teammates, Zack Greenly (QB) and Justin Rodgers (DB), who played in Europe recently,” said Brownholtz.
“They both played in Germany for a couple years and each told me it was an awesome experience which makes me more confident I’ve made the right decision.”
UTEP may be on the verge of establishing itself as a consistent source of talent for the European leagues, at least Dimel would like to think so.
“I’m hoping that this starts a trend,” he said. “As a coach one of our roles is to help young men mature and go on to better things and a chance to play professionally in Italy is quite an achievement for Calvin. What a fun opportunity for him, it’s a great lifetime experience.”
With the season beginning on March 4, Brownholtz knows he has a whole lot to learn in a short amount of time.
“As far as the football goes, we’ll be running a spread offense that will be very similar to what we did at UTEP,” he said. “I’ve been learning the playbook and watching films so that I can hopefully jump right into practice when I get there. We have two Americans on our 50-man roster, all the rest are Italian. A handful of guys on the team have already called me and told me they’re excited for my arrival. They’ve already been so welcoming and hospitable.”
There are some bye weeks sprinkled throughout the schedule so Brownholtz will also have an opportunity to play the position of tourist.
“Located in Northern Italy, I’ll be kind of in the middle of Europe so I’d like to venture all over,” he said. “Of course I’ll try to explore up and down Italy, places like Florence, Rome, and then naturally the food is something I’m anxious to experience. I’m a pretty adventurous person so I’m sure I’ll make a lot of friends and discover a lot of the sights.”
The language barrier may be as tough to solve as IFL defenses.
“I’ve learned Spanish in middle school, French in high school but I’ve never dabbled in Italian,” Brownholtz said. “All I know is a couple of greetings and can count from 1 to 100. Thank goodness the playbook is in English so there’s at least that.”
Though he’s aware there are no guarantees, Brownholtz knows this opportunity could lead to bigger and brighter things.
“We’ll give this a try and if things go well, I’m open to returning next season,” he said. “If this opens doors to other things, like the more competitive leagues in Germany or Canadian football, I’ll always keep an open mind to any opportunities.”
Being in Europe the next few months may result in Brownholtz becoming homesick for the states, but that’s nothing compared to how he feels about leaving the Sun City.
“I’ve only been gone a short while, but I do miss El Paso,” he said. “It’s funny, I’ve spent my whole life before college in California, but I kind of feel homesick for El Paso. I have my friends and family here in California, but I miss my El Paso family. Hopefully I’ll get to make new friends and family in Italy.”
