As a Hispanic-serving institution among the top 5% of research universities in the nation, the University of Texas at El Paso fosters a climate of scholarly inquiry, with a special focus on addressing major health issues that confront the U.S.-Mexico border region.
UTEP boasts well over $130 million in annual expenditures for research. The 150,000-square-foot Interdisciplinary Research Building allows the univeristy to consolidate its position as a leader in research on Hispanic health disparities
A few of UTEP’s most recent notable health projects include:
Speech pathology AI
UTEP was awarded a National Science Foundation grant to conduct research in support of artificial intelligence that will aid speech-language development in young children.
The five-year, $20 million award will create the AI Institute for Exceptional Education, which will be led by the University at Buffalo and will address speech and language development challenges faced by children between the ages of 3 and 10. The institute will consist of over 30 researchers from nine universities, including UTEP.
UTEP’s computer science department will receive $475,000.
The research will model patterns of interaction such as intonation, timing and rhythm.
UTEP’s cancer research
Researchers at UTEP’s School of Pharmacy are leading efforts to reduce mortality rates in lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer with $3.8 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health.
The National Institute of General Medical Sciences awarded Taslim Al-Hilal, Ph.D., $1.5 million to test the use of blood thinning agents to improve the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer settings, where immunotherapy does not work.
Al-Hilal also received two grants from the National Cancer Institute, including a $1.8 million R01 grant, one of the most competitive research grants awarded by NIH, to study how a protein commonly found in male reproductive glands can be targeted to treat lung cancer. He received an additional $400,000 from the NCI to continue his research into the prion-like Doppel protein as a new predictive biomarker for ovarian cancer.
Biomedical research
The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences awarded two grants to help put minority students and students with disabilities on the path to become future biomedical researchers.
The grants will fund two five-year programs – the $3.8 million Undergraduate Research Initiative for Scientific Enhancement (U-RISE) and the $2.6 million Graduate Research Initiative for Scientific Enhancement (G-RISE). U-RISE enrolled 25 students and G-RISE registered eight last summer.
The programs are open to students pursuing biomedical degrees and provides additional funds for research travel and supplies.
