UTEP2.jpg

UTEP’s School of Pharmacy is studying how to reduce mortality rates in lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer.

 

 Photos provided by UTEP Marketing & Communications

As a Hispanic-serving institution among the top 5% of research universities in the nation, the University of Texas at El Paso fosters a climate of scholarly inquiry, with a special focus on addressing major health issues that confront the U.S.-Mexico border region.

UTEP1.jpg

UTEP’s computer science department will receive $475,000 to conduct artificial intelligence that will aid speech-language development in young children.
