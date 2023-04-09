Breakthrough treatment for debilitating conditions, mental health care for children in rural West Texas and the state’s first tactical medicine fellowship play a key role in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s mission to transform health care and empower generations of Texans. From clinical trials to innovative education, the university continues meeting the region’s health care challenges as it celebrates 10 years in El Paso.
Pioneering treatment
Following a four-year clinical trial, TTUHSC El Paso researchers Irene Sarosiek, M.D., and Richard McCallum, M.D., have developed a transformative procedure to treat gastroparesis, a condition commonly known as stomach paralysis. Affecting 5% of the population, predominantly diabetics, this condition has remained largely untreatable by medication.
The innovative two-part technique involves widening the lower part of the stomach at the entrance to the small intestine to improve emptying, while attaching a neurostimulator to reduce nausea and vomiting. The procedure results in an 80% improvement in symptoms for patients.
The duo’s work, which has received over $8 million in NIH grants since 2008, promises a significant impact on the lives of Borderplex residents.
Youth mental health care
TTUHSC El Paso, with help from $88,125 in grants from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and a $40,000 grant from the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, is helping rural West Texas children access mental health care through the Rural Telepsych for Youth program.
Rural Telepsych for Youth complements two mental health programs, Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, and the Child Psychiatry Access Network. CPAN is a telephone hotline used by primary care providers to assist with diagnosing and treating child and adolescent patients with psychiatric symptoms. TCHATT provides mental and behavioral health services to children and adolescents in public school districts.
Tactical fellowship
In August 2022, the university announced the new TTUHSC El Paso Tactical Medicine Program, which includes the first Tactical Medicine Fellowship in Texas; the fourth in the nation. The team is led by Robert Root, D.O., a Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso emergency medicine specialist who spent four years as an emergency medicine physician in the Army.
Tactical medicine is a specialty in which physicians render aid to victims and law enforcement at ongoing crime scenes.
The team will help improve police and physician response to violent crimes and accidents in the region.
