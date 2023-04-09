With a commitment to delivering high-quality care to the community, The Hospitals of Providence has been working tirelessly to expand cancer prevention and treatment.
One of the most recent initiatives is a comprehensive cancer navigation program that provides people with a convenient and reliable source of information about all types of cancer.
And all it takes is one phone call.
“It can be incredibly arduous, even for a healthcare professional, to navigate a cancer diagnosis,” said Frantz Berthaud, market director for oncology for The Hospitals of Providence. “Now imagine people whose first or only language may not be English. Trying to find answers for something as simple as ‘I found a lump in my chest. What should I do next?’ can be difficult.”
Berthaud said the one-call navigation program is, “a lighthouse for our community, where you can talk to a real person with a cultural understanding of our region who can help you navigate your cancer journey, regardless of who your doctor or clinician is, or what hospital you are receiving treatment from.”
The hotline, 915-577-2873 (CURE), is staffed by trained professionals who can answer any questions patients, or their loved ones may have about cancer, including prevention, diagnosis and treatment options.
Speaking with trained professionals can help reduce anxiety and confusion among those affected by cancer. It is the first information line of its kind in the area.
The Hospitals of Providence has also established multiple cancer-specific tumor boards made up of oncologists from throughout the community, including other hospital networks.
The board meets regularly to review cases and develop treatment plans for patients, ensuring that each patient receives a personalized and comprehensive approach to their care.
“If we’re going to battle cancer in the community it takes an Avengers-esque model of care,” Berthaud said. “We have to get the whole crew assembled to find the best treatments and pathway forward for our neighbors.”
Education is also a key component of The Hospitals of Providence's cancer care approach. Its staff works constantly to educate the community about the importance of cancer screenings, early diagnosis, and the treatments available locally.
Berthaud said by raising awareness and providing information about available resources, The Hospitals of Providence is helping to ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate care.
“We need to educate people to the point that getting regular checkups, regular screenings, getting mammograms, even wearing sunscreen daily, should be as normal as brushing your teeth,” he said. “Education is the key to prevention.”
The Hospitals of Providence is also committed to providing high quality care to patients locally, rather than making them travel long distances for treatment.
They are investing in upgraded technology and specialized expertise to provide patients with the same level of care they would receive in larger cities, without having to leave their hometown.
“Studies have shown that people who receive care throughout their cancer journey closer to home have better outcomes,” Berthaud said. “Having that emotional support from loved ones is very important and we want that to be the case for El Paso. The Hospitals of Providence has done a lot to ensure that people don’t need to travel thousands of miles to get high-quality cancer care. It’s already here in the community and we will continue to try to expand and upgrade the services we provide and to be that good neighbor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.