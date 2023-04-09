Over the years, sensory deprivation tanks, or float tanks as they’re known today, have been associated with either the 1960’s hippie hallucination movement or the 1980’s horror movie “Altered States.”
But when we fast-forward to the 2020s, the floating concept is widely accepted as a proven therapeutic option with many health benefits.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, sensory deprivation tank therapy can help relieve stress, anxiety and even decrease feelings of physical pain.
The meditation technique is connected to the use of water-filled tanks, where you float in dark silence, removed from all external stimuli.
“About 10 years ago I was suffering from a lot of anxiety from insomnia, so I started looking into tools that I thought could help me,” said Lili Gutierrez, owner of Float+Calm Spa in El Paso. “I started doing meditation and yoga, then I eventually found out about sensory deprivation tanks.”
Lili and her husband Victor Gutierrez would visit flotation centers in Ruidoso, N.M., before deciding to open their own.
“One day it just hit me,” she said. “Instead of asking ‘Why it isn’t here and why don’t you just start one?’ And so I did.”
Flotation tanks were developed by John C. Lilly in 1954. In the 1970s the practice also became known as REST, or Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy.
It was designed to eliminate all sensory inputs into the brain. Subjects would float weightless in Epsom salt-filled, body-temperature water with no light or sound. The result is deep relaxation and significantly increased elusive theta brain-wave activity that allows the body to relieve stress and heal rapidly.
“Even though anxiety never really totally goes away, I’m able to deal with it so much better by floating,” Gutierrez said. “It helps me focus, it helps me be in ‘the now,’ and it helps me forget about the things I have to deal with in the future.”
It has also helped her with sleep.
“I don’t have insomnia anymore,” she said. “The floating has helped increase my melatonin level. It also helps with any back pains or soreness I may have.”
Nathalie Alvarez, a member of the Sexecutioners team of the Borderland Roller Derby league, said helps her aches and pains float away.
“I learned about floating on TikTok,” she said. “It was trending and I told my husband that I wanted to give it a try so for my birthday, he got me a gift certificate. I tried it and I loved it.”
Alvarez has been competing in roller derby for 11 years.
“It’s such a physical sport,” she said. “You’re constantly roller skating, falling and getting back up and you’re hitting people with your shoulders and hips. It takes quite a toll on the body.”
Prior to flotation therapy, she tried massage treatments every few months to help with the soreness and heal from the hits.
“But I still couldn’t relax,” she said. “When I would go to bed, instead of relaxing right away I would be thinking and worrying about all the things I had to do the next day. But when I float, I am able to settle down and get into a really relaxed state. It’s almost like I’m asleep but I’m really awake. It puts me into a calmness I’ve never experienced before and my body feels renewed.”
Many of Float+Calm Spa’s first-time floaters are worried about where their mind will take them or feeling claustrophobic.
“I would say that about 80% of our new clients are a little nervous before trying it, they wonder if they’ll hallucinate or wander into another dimension,” Gutierrez said with a chuckle. “I tell them that they are going to go as far as they allow themselves to go. About 99% of them come out saying how amazing the experience was. They come out of it feeling fantastic and totally relaxed. Some say they can’t believe the hour went by so fast.”
That was certainly the case for Paula Hoover, who also gave floating a try after receiving a gift certificate.
“I was scared originally but I tried it and it turned out to be one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” said Hoover, a paralegal at HKM Employment Lawyers. “Once I started relaxing and listening to the soft music, I let myself go and before I knew it the hour was over. After I was done, some of my friends saw me and the first thing they told me was that this was as relaxed as they’d ever seen me.”
Though she engages in other forms of fitness, Hoover said floating takes her to a different level.
“I’m pretty active, I exercise, but for some reason every time I do the float, it’s like my entire body has truly rested and I feel totally invigorated,” she said. “I’ve recommended this to some of my friends and they’ve started doing it too and they love it.”
Without any external stimuli to distract the brain, it can sometimes go where it hasn’t been in years.
“There’s was one time after I got into a really relaxed state that I started having memories of my childhood,” Hoover said. “I was floating there, reminiscing about things I hadn’t thought about in forever. I remember calling my mom after and asking her if this certain thing happened when I was a little girl and my mom said, ‘Yes that happened, how did you remember that?’”
It’s taken time for sensory deprivation tank therapy to transition from a taboo subject or a pseudo-treatment, to a well-respected scientifically tested way of dealing with anxiety, stress and physical pain.
But huge strides have been made.
“We have a lot of people tell us how amazing they feel after floating, how the pain and mental tension they were feeling before is gone,” said Gutierrez. “The satisfaction of being able to hear people finish their session and tell me how that was an experience that they had never felt before is amazing.”
