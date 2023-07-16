One of El Paso’s oldest nonprofits is hitting a big milestone in 2023.
The United Way of El Paso County is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The group was established in 1923 by several organizations, and today continues its work of charitable giving and volunteering.
Deborah Zuloaga, president and CEO of the United Way of El Paso County, said the role of the nonprofit has evolved over the years.
One of the most important ways United Way evolved was in 1976, when the organization adopted its current name and moved away from ownership by agencies to donors.
“We’re a multi-strategy organization that’s working toward building a thriving community,” Zuloaga said.
The organization works in a number of areas, from helping address the migrant situation to helping connect people to the services they need.
In 1923, the Kiwanis created the El Paso Community Chest fundraising effort. The organization became the United Fund of El Paso and El Paso County in 1957. That year, the organization also moved away from ownership from agencies to donors, Zuloaga said.
In 1976, the organization became the United Way of El Paso County.
In the 2000s, the United Way evolved away from fundraising and toward allocation of dollars, which remains part of the work the nonprofit does now into the 2020s.
“Local United Ways began to realize that we weren’t harnessing the power of the relationships we had – major employer groups, agencies, government entities, neighborhood associations,” Zuloaga said.
Now, the United Way of El Paso County works on community impact efforts and creating strategic partnerships.
The United Way also connects people to programs and resources, collaborates with other local organizations, and provides opportunities for philanthropy and volunteer work.
The nonprofit has focused on providing navigation services for El Pasoans, including dealing with trauma from the August 3, 2019 mass shooting.
“One of the things we’ve really come to understand over the last few years is that there are a number of programs and services in the community, but El Pasoans often need a little more help than just a number or website,” Zuloaga said.
