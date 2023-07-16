If you’ve grew up in El Paso sometime in the last 140 years, it’s likely you went to an El Paso Independent School District campus.
EPISD’s roots can be traced to the spring of 1883 and one classroom on San Antonio Avenue, where D.A. McKay opened El Paso’s first public school with a class of 53 students.
“El Paso’s district has demonstrated a history of advancing and advocating for students, giving educators the tools they need to inspire and empower responsible citizens who are prepared to thrive in diverse future opportunities,” said Pablo Villa, director of community engagement at EPISD.
Today, the district educates more than 50,000 students and has about 7,000 employees across 85 schools.
EPISD ranks as the 12th largest district in Texas and the 61st largest district in the United States.
Villa said the district is primed to continue moving towards the future, including with a new mission, vision and core values.
The following schools date back 100 years or are nearing that milestone.
OLDEST SCHOOLS
Aoy Elementary School
The campus, founded in 1887, is named after Olivas Villanueva Aoy, who first recognized the need to educate Mexican children in El Paso.
136 years later, more than 200 students are enrolled at the school.
The first public kindergarten in Texas
In 1893, Olga Bernstein Kohlberg led efforts to establish the first free public kindergarten along with a group of women who advocated for children’s education.
Nearly 130 years later, while the original campus is no longer operating, its history still remains with EPISD.
“(Kohlberg’s) name graces one of our elementary schools, forever cementing her place in El Paso ISD’s history,” Villa said.
Alamo Elementary School
Opened first as the Second Ward School in 1899, Alamo Elementary School is located at 500 S. Hills in South El Paso. Alamo is not in operation today.
The campus was connected to the Mexican Revolution and had an impact on immigrant families and children who attended Alamo.
The building is 124 years old this year.
El Paso High School
Established in 1916 on 800 E. Schuster Ave., El Paso High was built by prominent architectural firm Trost & Trost and cost about $500,000.
With its Greco-Roman features, the school is nicknamed “The Lady on the Hill” as it sits at the foot of the Franklin Mountains.
“El Paso High School is not only an architectural marvel that has its own place in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places,” Villa said, “It is also a longstanding symbol of the success and longevity of El Paso ISD.”
Today, more than 1,500 students attend El Paso’s oldest operating high school.
Bowie High School
Founded in 1927, Bowie High School was opened on South Cotton Street to help address an overpopulation of students at El Paso High.
The school was named after Texas Revolution hero and Alamo defender James Bowie.
Eventually relocating to 801 S. San Marcial St., the 96-year-old school has more than 1,200 students enrolled.
Austin High School
Austin High School was built in 1929 and officially opened in 1930.
Texas contractor and architect Robert E. McKee designed the school and donated his own money to finish it.
Austin High is home to the Sandra Day O’Connor Criminal Justice/Public Service Academy, named for the retired Supreme Court justice and Austin alum.
Now more than 1,300 students attend the campus, 93 years later.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
