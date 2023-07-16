The early 1900s in the United States was a booming era of progress, leading to the establishment of many small businesses in El Paso.
Norton Brothers Inc., one of these small businesses, was founded in 1903.
In 1911, the company, as International Book and Stationery Co. Inc., would become the authorized El Paso distributor for the A.B. Dick mimeograph machine, a device invented by Thomas Edison and the predecessor of what is now the photocopier.
About 120 years later, the agreement signed by Fred Norton would tie in to the origins of Spectrum Technologies, a company with about 100 employees and more than $33 million in sales in fiscal year 2022.
“It’s a growing business and it has transitioned a lot since 1903, through common ownership and between family members from the Nortons, to the Dodds and then eventually to my father-in-law Marcelo Plesant,” said Kyle Elliot, president and CEO of Spectrum Technologies.
In its history, the company would work in different office spaces around El Paso, starting at 107 S. El Paso Street, now the Capri bar, to moving to North Stanton Street as A.B. Dick Products of El Paso in 1958.
In 1970, the company sold its first office copier, through a partnership with Canon.
The company’s identity would change again in 1986 after Chihuahua native Marcelo Plesant— a 21-year veteran of the company who started as a salesclerk — would become the owner and change the name to Spectrum Imaging Systems, which later became Spectrum Technologies.
“When I first came in with two of my brothers-in-law, which would have been January of ’87, we were probably the smallest company in the office equipment, copier and printer industry,” Elliot said. “We were maybe making about a million dollars in revenue and only about 17 employees.”
After Plesant’s death in 2013, ownership would go to Elliot and his brother-in-law Mitch Plesant, who retired in April 2022.
Today, Spectrum Technologies has three locations in El Paso and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Their sales, administrative and technology showroom, at 5900 Gateway Boulevard East near Trowbridge, opened in 1997.
Elliot said the company has clients in multiple organizations including the El Paso Independent School District, the University of Texas at El Paso and the University Medical Center of El Paso.
Spectrum Technologies’ primary manufacturer alliances are with large tech companies including Canon, Dell, Microsoft and HP. They also have services in assisting IT departments with their technology.
Chris Plesant, vice president and client relations officer of Spectrum Technologies, said the way Marcelo Plesant ran the company still has heavy influence a decade later.
“He was a people person, and that translates in our current work culture,” Chris said. “We serve each other humbly and treat each other how we want to be treated and how we treat the customer. That comes from my dad and how he treated people, and we honor that to this day.”
Spectrum Technologies’ future, Elliot said, will depend on the needs of their clients.
“We continue to partner with great manufacturers as technology continues to change and drive the marketplace,” he said. “It takes all these people to make it happen every single day.”
