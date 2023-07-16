Since its establishment 90 years ago, the Junior League of El Paso has been a pillar of service and empowerment in El Paso.
The organization has dedicated its efforts to encourage volunteerism, leadership, women’s empowerment and community service through various initiatives and projects.
As the Junior League wrapped up its Diamond Jubilee in April 2022, president and executive advisor Laura Strelzin-Bagley reflected on the organization’s impact.
“Celebrating our 90th anniversary is a big tribute to our community, which we support and who continues to support us,” she said.
Junior League of El Paso was founded in 1932, inspired by the larger movement that originated in New York in 1901. From its inception, the nonprofit has played a crucial role in addressing community needs and promoting social change.
The organization has undertaken numerous projects in collaboration with other groups, including the Miracle League of El Paso.
“I think our most major accomplishment is that we are still here,” Strelzin-Bagley said. “And we are still making an impact. It speaks volumes, not just to what the women of Junior League of El Paso can do, but the willingness of our entire community to help those in need.”
The nonprofit also focuses on education, and recently partnered with the El Paso Holocaust Museum to provide VR goggles to schools.
“Since 2016, our main area of impact that we focus on are mental and physical health, and that can mean a lot of things including helping organizations who make a difference in educating our youth,” Strelzin-Bagley said.
Other Diamond Jubilee celebrations included spreading holiday cheer at an event held at Keystone Heritage Park with hot chocolate, cookies, crafts and real snow for kids.
In February, the organization teamed up with The Village, a collaborative mental health outreach project, to bring together Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers at the Foundation Room of the El Paso Community Foundation. The event aimed to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of CASA volunteers and provide them with a well-deserved break.
“Volunteerism is incredibly important,” Strelzin-Bagley said. “It’s important to contribute to something larger than yourself.”
Junior League milestones continue this year with the 50th anniversary of the organization’s primary fundraising event, the Christmas Fair.
This year’s fair will be held Nov. 3-5 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown.
In addition to the shopping opportunities at the Christmas Fair, Junior League will also celebrate the fair’s anniversary with a gala on Oct. 27.
The Junior League of El Paso has left an indelible mark on the community throughout its 90-year history. Strelzin-Bagley says that the organization will continue to stand as a shining example of the transformative power of volunteerism and leadership.
“Our organization has made such an impact, not only on our community but as individuals,” Strelzin-Bagley said. “Whether it’s the outreach or leadership training we provide, each generation of our membership has been eager to get involved.”
