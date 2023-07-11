With our cultural attention span of a goldfish, it can be difficult to absorb what history – personal, familial and otherwise – is trying to teach us.
I blame the internet. Nah, there’s no way I’m blaming myself for repeatedly diminishing my focus by endlessly scrolling through a revolving door of social media apps. I’m totally blameless.
While it’s easy to point fingers, it takes some real introspection to admit that I might be missing some big lessons and special stories when I’m focusing on the feeds right in front of me. I’ll admit that most days I’d rather catch up on uninvested drama fluff than read literally any history book.
But while reading through the stories from this year’s Pioneers special section, I realized there’s a lot to be found in just talking to people, face to face, about the histories of their beloved businesses, families, buildings and more.
This realization reminded me of the importance of taking those memories and stories, and making sure they aren’t lost to time. I often think about how I have but a small sliver of my family history, anecdotes cloudy with age and documents sparse.
Our loved ones are not on earth forever. They’re with us for a finite amount of time, and the stories they tell us deserve to be recorded, cherished and passed onto future generations.
Your own histories also deserve some love. How else would you learn and grow as a person, without examining what’s in your past? As a lifelong journaler, it’s something I can’t escape, and I have 20 years’ worth of journals to flip through and cringe.
In this year’s Pioneers issue, you’ll find stories and memories from fourth-generation bootmakers, highlights from some of El Paso’s oldest school buildings, nonprofits with longevity and more.
You’ll also learn more about El Paso as it was in 1923, and you’ll get a roundup of the city’s oldest businesses ages 75 and up.
When you’re done reading, I hope you give your favorite people a call (or go ahead and text, millennials) and ask for some memories. Ask how they remember Downtown in their youth, or about their grandma’s favorite recipe, or what they remember about the Summer of Love.
Ask about births, deaths, long-forgotten songs and jingles, broken bones, milestones, business starts and failures, aging photos, concerts and anything else. The worst (or sometimes the best) thing you can be told in your quest is no.
The history books are waiting for us to one day grace their pages. Until then, it doesn’t hurt to do a little learning.
