When the Lions Club of El Paso was first granted its charter, members immediately got down to the business of cotton milling.
In 1923, the group raised funds to help build a $500,000 mill to process El Paso Valley cotton for shipment throughout the United States.
The group also established its first public service project, a canned goods party, where children from throughout the area were invited to the Plaza Theatre to receive candy, goodies, door prizes and watch a movie, all for the price of a can of food. After, the club would distribute tons of food to the less fortunate in El Paso.
One hundred years later, the Lions Club continues to serve the needs of El Paso and the surrounding communities. It is their way of changing the world.
“It’s a wonderful organization, with lots of fellowship,” said Mike Hicks, president of the Downtown Lions. “We do between eight to 10 programs a year, with three to five continuing projects that we do every year.”
Projects include Lions Recycle for Sight, a program where members collect used eyeglasses to be recycled free to those in need, school uniform swap and stocking the pantry for the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief.
“The neat thing about the club is in addition to doing things for our community we also do things statewide and internationally,” Hicks said. “We contribute and raise money for the Texas Lions Camp. It started out as a state-wide camp for children with physical disabilities, but it’s evolved into a camp for kids with special needs and children with diabetes.”
Community roots
Gowan Jones was the first president of the Lions Club of El Paso. There were 117 charter members.
The Lions Club of El Paso became the El Paso Downtown Lions Club when the Fabens Lions Club was granted a charter in 1937.
In 1939, the Downton Lions joined other civic groups in El Paso to create Sun Carnival activities for the Sun Carnival Parade, now called the Sun Bowl Parade.
The first parade was on New Year’s Day 1939. It was initially called the Sun Carnival parade and was put together by the El Paso Downtown Lions Club.
The El Paso Downtown Lions Club is the only organization in El Paso that has built and entered a float every year since the parade began.
Lions Club members have always been patriotic.
In 1941, as part of the World War II effort, members bought $50 worth of defense stamps at each weekly meeting and helped raise more than $100,000 worth of stamps and war bonds.
Other wartime projects included collecting 365,000 pounds of scrap rubber, entertaining enlisted men from Fort Bliss at club meetings, operating football concession stands to sponsor bingo parties for disabled veterans at William Beaumont Hospital and the paying for phone calls for military members to call their families.
Hicks, who has been a member since 1987, said the Lions Club is always looking for new projects.
“If there is a need, we fill it,” he said. “Like all service organizations, we just need more people who want to volunteer their time. The thing that I always liked about the organization is you don’t have to participate in everything. You can pick and choose what interests you. We continue to look for men and women who want to give something back and who want to do some good things for El Paso.”
