Joey Sanchez has been working in the family business for so long that he’s become blinded to a luxurious perk. Nose blind, that is.
Sanchez and his wife, Priscilla Viescas Sanchez, are the fourth generation owners of Caboots, a custom handmade boot store dealing heavily in rich, deliciously fragrant leather.
“I can’t even smell it anymore,” Sanchez said.
The boot shop, at 407 E. Nevada, is a five- minute drive from Downtown El Paso. The business was first established in 1928 as Champion Boots, founded by Sanchez’s great grandfather, Yldefonso. The name Caboots is an acronym of Champion Boots.
Yldefonso came to El Paso in the 1930s from Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, and worked on boot and shoe repair at Fort Bliss, alongside Tony Lama, another famed El Paso bootmaker.
In 1934, Yldefonso opened his own business. In the 1950s, the next generation of family took on the business and expanded it to include Western wear and several El Paso retail locations.
By the 1970s, Champion had a location along Interstate 10 and was in business just in time to revel in the cowboy boot boom. Viesca Sanchez said during that time, Champion was making tens of thousands of pairs of boots for other large boot labels.
“Every generation was a separate entity but the tradition and name was passed on,” Viescas Sanchez said.
And then rock ‘n’ roll came around.
In the 1980s, Caboots had its boots featured in several MTV music videos. They made boots for bands like Poison, Motley Crue, Scorpions and Kiss.
Viescas Sanchez said they saw the Scorpions at the El Paso County Coliseum, and the public relations representative for the band loved her boots.
The rep then started spreading the word about the El Paso bootmakers.
Caboots got to create a limited run of Kiss boots for the band’s fan club, featuring hand-stitched signatures.
“They really supported us as kids, and I think that’s really awesome,” Viescas Sanchez said.
In addition to custom boots for rock stars and footwear aficionados, Caboots also creates reproductions and high-end costumes for Cirque de Soleil, “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Neiman-Marcus Santa Clauses and more.
Golden needles
El Paso has long been marketed as the boot capital of the world. Several large bootmakers, including Tony Lama and Lucchese, have deep El Paso boot roots.
There are also other long-established leather makers, including El Paso Saddlery, which has been making saddles, holsters and other leather accessories since 1889.
Viescas Sanchez said that as time has gone on, more companies are taking their manufacturing work back to Leon, or have embraced technology that might lower the quality of boots.
“Boot wearers are connoisseurs,” Viescas Sanchez said. “You might start off wearing it as a fashion trend. But the more you get into boots, it’s like oenophiles. They know the brands, they know where to go, and they know El Paso isn’t the boot capital anymore.”
Sanchez said the labor pool needed to create handmade, high-quality boots is shrinking, with few incoming replacements.
In the boot making industry, there are agujas de oro, or golden needles, Sanchez said. These workers are usually in their 70s or older and have a high level of specialized leatherworking skill.
Sanchez said there are few younger generations looking to learn those skills to that mastery level.
“We’re lucky because we have two. You can’t find those guys anymore,” Sanchez said. “Some other companies might have one or two. They’re old, and there are no new ones coming in anymore.”
While Sanchez said he and his wife are the period at the end of the Caboots sentence, Viescas Sanchez said she believes their children will eventually want to continue the family business.
“I think that even if they’re not interested in it right now, I think it’s something they can own and want to get into,” Viescas Sanchez said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
