Our region is no stranger to natural healing. Many of us know a relative who used natural remedies for sicknesses.
Naturopathic doctors help their patients with a holistic approach to health care. These doctors are not yet allowed licenses to practice in Texas, but are in New Mexico.
Jacqueline Villalobos, N.D., practices licensed naturopathy in Las Cruces.
“We teach people to take care of themselves instead of being dependent on a substance, even a natural substance,” she said.
Villalobos, originally from El Paso, took some time to talk to El Paso Inc. about naturopathic medicine, the body’s ability to heal and more.
Q: First thing’s first: What is naturopathic medicine?
Doctors of naturopathic medicine are licensed, we go to a four-year accredited medical school and are trained in all the scientific medical training, plus a lot of nutrition, a year of herbal therapeutics and a year of homeopathy.
We take all these amazing natural treatments and we use scientific diagnosis, and try to help stimulate people’s innate vital force to optimize their health. We look at what the obstacles are to their cure. It may be they’re stressed or eating or sleeping poorly, or being sedentary.
If someone comes in with a laceration on their hand, I also do minor surgery, and order x-rays. If they have a kidney infection, I’ll probably prescribe an antibiotic.
Q: What kind of patients do you see?
For some, I’m their primary care physician. New Mexico is one of 26 states who license naturopathic doctors. We’re licensed as primary care physicians and are even covered by Medicaid.
Some come in for yearly maintenance. For some I’m the natural practitioner on their team. I’m also on the staff of an occupational medicine clinic. I’m one of the doctors where if people get hurt on the job, I see them.
Q: How did you get into your practice of naturopathic medicine?
When I was a child, my grandmother used herbal treatments, like mint tea for a belly ache. She used to use cannabis soaps on her joints, for the relief of arthritis. I grew up with abuelitas using herbal medicine.
My grandmother also read Prevention magazine. She was born in 1902 and was a pretty progressive woman. She was attentive to nutrition and supplements.
When I was about 18 and sick, my mom took me to a naturista in Juárez. He prescribed some herbs and a diet that enhanced my digestion. And I felt awesome, it was the best I ever felt. I got a taste of what it was like to experience natural cures.
I started doing pre-med and looking for a profession where I started using herbal medicine.
I was 35 when I started school. I went to the National University of Natural Medicine, in Portland.
Q: How’s the health of this region from a naturopathic lens?
It’s encouraging to live in a region when not too long ago, people lived with the land. We don’t have to go back so far to live in harmony and nature with each other.
There’s new data that discusses our social connections, that’s a strong part of our region. We still have rich family traditions and are still engaged.
I tell people to go back to eating what your great grandparents ate. Frijoles, huevo, pollo, calabacitas, nopal, herbs – maybe not so many tortillas and Coke.
