Here’s a roundup of the latest in health and medical news from providers and organizations across the borderland:
UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER of EL PASO
- First portable MRI in West Texas
University Medical Center of El Paso introduced the region’s first portable MRI system, the Swoop. The Swoop is revolutionizing MRI scanning by bringing the MRI system to patients at bedside. Initially, the Swoop system will be used for follow-up scans on patients with brain injuries or those being treated for brain issues in UMC’s Neuro ICU Department. The Swoop system is small enough to fit in elevators and through doorways, making it very maneuverable in large, busy hospital environments.
- Introduction of the Octray
The Octaray is an advanced heart-mapping catheter to cure atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way. AFib is a major factor in certain cases of cardiac arrest, stroke and a general spiral of debilitating and life-threatening conditions. The Octaray is a new catheter that allows surgeons to collect 40% more data. It also increases the speed, efficiency and accuracy of procedures, which means less anesthesia and faster recovery.
- UMC acquires Healthy Days Pediatrics
UMC acquired Healthy Days Pediatrics, a primary care pediatric practice providing medical services for El Paso children. Dr. Alison Days and her medical staff are now UMC associates and are continuing to see patients at her practice at 433 Executive Center. Days is a board-certified pediatrician and has a master’s of public health. Originally from the Northeast United States, Days was recruited with the intent to create a medical home for children in the far outskirts of El Paso County. As medical director for the Child Wellness Center of Horizon, she provided medical care to students at Region 19 Head Start and in the Independent School Districts of Clint, Ysleta, and Socorro.
PASO DEL NORTE HEALTH FOUNDATION
- MacKenzie Scott donates $15M
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation received a $15 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The one-time gift will support the Health Foundation’s mission to lead, leverage and invest in initiatives, programs and policies that promote health and prevent disease for the residents of our binational, tri-state region. Since its inception in 1995, the Health Foundation has granted more than $237 million to over 300 nonprofit, academic and community partners to improve health outcomes in El Paso, Southern New Mexico and Juárez.
- Health foundation awards new grants
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded 11 grants totaling more than $1.6 million under the Disease Prevention and Management Priority Area - Mental Health and Emotional Well-being Initiative. The health foundation works in partnership with organizations to promote emotional well-being, reduce stigma and negative bias, improve access to timely treatment, and increase community support and inclusion to decrease social isolation and improve the culture of support and acceptance. Organizations awarded include Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso, Centro Caritativo para atencion de Enfermos del Sida A.C., Comision de Salud Fronteriza Mexico-Estados Unidos, Emergence Health Network, Families and Youth, Inc., Family Service of El Paso for NAMI of El Paso, Insights-El Paso Science Center, New Mexico State University Foundation, Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center, and Project Vida Health Center.
- Best Place for Working Parents
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Paso del Norte Community Foundation were recently recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents for their commitment to supporting working parents through family-friendly policies and practices. Top policies that benefit families and positive impact on business profitability include company-paid health care coverage, paid time off, parental leave, flexible hours and working remotely.
The Best Place for Working Parents is a national movement of businesses leading the charge to help build a stronger economy and more sustainable workforce through business-smart, family-friendly practices.
LAS PALMAS DEL SOL HEALTHCARE
- America’s 250 Best Hospitals
Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center received a Healthgrades 2023 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award. This distinction recognizes hospitals for superior performance in providing care for conditions and procedures across multiple specialty services.
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals were recognized among the top 5% of the 4,500 hospitals nationwide included in the assessment for clinical excellence. Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center also earned Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards for critical care, surgical care, bariatric surgery and pulmonary care, placing them in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide.
- Del Sol unveils robotic surgical suite
Del Sol Medical Center opened El Paso’s first dedicated robotic surgical suite. This suite provides minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures for gynecologic, bariatric, colorectal and general surgery, in addition to gynecologic oncology. The robotic surgical suite was built to house the da Vinci XI robot and features two robotic consoles. One is controlled by the operating surgeon, and the other is used to train surgeons and graduate medical education students in real-time. This robotic technology technique provides physicians with more precision, flexibility and control resultin in shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times for patients.
- First Aquablation therapy in El Paso
Las Palmas Medical Center became the first hospital in El Paso to offer Aquablation therapy for patients suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia, or an enlarged prostate. Aquablation therapy is the first and only image-guided, heat-free robotic therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. Aquablation therapy is performed using the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot utilizing automated tissue resection for the treatment of LUTS due to BPH.
THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE
- Gamma Knife technology
The Hospitals of Providence Cancer Program is the first and only in El Paso to offer upgraded Gamma Knife technology to better treat patients with brain tumors. This $2 million dollar system replaces the previous Gamma Knife unit.
The Gamma Knife is a noninvasive treatment method for lesions in the brain. The upgraded Gamma Knife Icon enables new methods of immobilization, allowing for exceptional accuracy of complex and critically located targets of the brain, as well as increased comfort to the patient.
- $2M cardiac cath lab
The Memorial Campus celebrated the renovation of its new Cardiac Catheterization Lab. The $2 million dollar investment provides new technology and improved cardiovascular care for patients in the El Paso community.
The new cath lab uses the latest technology for diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, such as angioplasty, stenting, atherectomy, cardiac rhythm management implants and critical limb threatening ischemia.
The Memorial Campus was recognized as one of only two hospitals in the nation to be accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission.
- Success in residency program
The Transmountain Campus’ partnership with Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center El Paso has led to an impressive collaboration for the region, working to train the next generation of health care providers through its medical residency training program.
In its first year in 2021, the program welcomed 10 residents in the specialty of internal medicine and four residents in the specialty of psychiatry. In its second year, the program expanded, adding the family medicine specialty. The program now has a total of 34 residents - 20 in internal medicine, eight in psychiatry and six in family medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.