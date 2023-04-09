We have all been there – the unforgiving battle of trying to lose weight, then the harder fight – trying to keep it off.
People have their reasons why they want to shed the extra pounds.
Some might want to improve their appearance. The media fascination with thin models and actors feeds the stigma that many people have, often leading them to believe that, regardless of how much weight they have to lose, they will be perceived more positively if they shed weight.
Improved fitness is also another reason for losing weight, especially for men who are deemed overweight but otherwise healthy, according to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity and Related Metabolic Disorders.
Most physical movement, from walking to running is easier for normal weight people. For those who are interested in participating in a sport or physical activity, losing weight can help them to improve athletic performance.
But the most critical reason for losing weight is improved health. Over the past 20 years, there has been a dramatic increase in obesity in the United States, with more than one third of U.S. adults now diagnosed as obese. Being obese or overweight comes with a large number of inherent physiological and emotional issues.
Being overweight is associated with heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer. The World Health Organization notes that being overweight is the fifth leading cause of global death. Losing weight decreases the risk of many of these health consequences and can actually reverse some conditions, including type 2 diabetes.
Which bring us to Ray Valera, the El Paso Inc.’s Health & Wellness cover boy.
Valera, a student success coordinator at UTEP, has lost close to 200 pounds, down to 385 pounds.
“I started my fitness journey at the age of 27, and I’ve been able to live my life more because of my decisions with building a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
Valera goes to the gym regularly, eats better and has changed his sedentary lifestyle.
“My original motivation was to just not die but it has developed over the years,” he said. “Since I work in education, I have devoted my life to serving. I come from a low-income family and am a first-generation student who went from high school dropout to pursuing my doctorate.”
Other stories in this issue include the Border Health Outreach Initiative at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Lack of health care is a sad truth for many who live in the colonias of El Paso County. A $3 million federal grant is the first step finding a solution.
There is also a story about sensory deprivation tanks, or float tanks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sensory deprivation tank therapy can help relieve stress, anxiety and even decrease feelings of physical pain.
You can also find a Q&A with naturopathic expert, all the great work researchers and scientist are doing at UTEP and the TTUHSC El Paso, reproductive health trends in El Paso and health and wellness notes from our medical community. Enjoy!
