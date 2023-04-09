The road to reproductive health can be bumpy for many women, whether or not they choose to have children.
In El Paso, reproductive health care has been dinged by the sprawling effects of the pandemic. Providers are now urging their patients to return for regular screenings and care.
“The overall theme this year is about getting back into taking care of yourself and getting screenings,” said Dr. Naima Khamsi, an OB-GYN with Women’s Health Texas. “Because of the pandemic, we weren’t seeing as many patients come in for cervical cancer and STD screenings. We saw mostly patients that were pregnant or with an acute issue.”
Regular screenings for cervical cancer, breast cancer and STDs are an important part of maintaining overall health. In some cases, these screenings can provide early detection of major issues.
Khamsi said she has seen patients coming in with early onset breast and cervical cancers.
“The thought process is, had we done this in the last two years, we could’ve potentially caught it sooner,” Khamsi said.
She said she has also seen more women interested in preconceptual counseling.
Preconception counseling is an appointment with health care provider that’s used to plan for a future pregnancy. Family history, risk factors, medical conditions and lifestyle are all discussed. This appointment is an important part of a planned and healthy pregnancy.
The El Paso County Vitals Division reports 15,655 total births for 2022. The number of births to El Paso County residents in 2021 were 13,305 and 13,765 in 2020.
Even prior to the 2020 pandemic, El Pasoans were not the best at staying on top of routine health screenings.
A number of barriers, including cost and cultural beliefs, can prevent women from talking to their doctors about reproductive health, Khamsi said.
“The reality is, generally speaking, is this is a population where women put their health on the backburner and focus on the health of their families,” Khamsi said.
She said part of her role as a doctor includes educating her patients on when screenings are needed. She added that some patients might only see a primary care physician that can order mammograms but not administer pap tests and other screenings.
“A lot of it is education,” Khamsi said. “When I finally get someone in the door, it’s about taking the time to educate patients so that they’re more savvy and can better advocate for themselves.”
Those conversations also include talking about birth control. She said while teen pregnancies are down, they still remain higher in El Paso. She said many of her patients had their first child when they were 19.
Education, socioeconomic status and cultural attitudes also influence the usage of birth control in the region.
“Patients of higher socioeconomic and education levels are going to be more prone to birth control,” Khamsi said. “They’ll read about it and will want to have conversations. People who have less of that, with a lower educated background, won’t always know what that entails. There are often a lot of cultural myths about birth control.”
Khamsi said some of her patients are open to birth control after they’ve had their first unplanned teen pregnancy.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Khamsi said. “I think that here, because of the lack of education and the cultural myths, I think it takes a lot for patients to open up to the idea that there’s various types of birth control, some hormonal and some not.”
In general, El Paso has a shortage of health care providers, which can put up another barrier to care.
In reproductive health specialties, Khamsi said there are some resources that El Paso does not have, including an ECMO machine, an extra corporeal membrane oxygenation device that pumps blood outside the body during critical care of heart and lungs.
“We were transferring patients to bigger towns like Dallas, to receive this life-saving treatment,” Khamsi said. “It’s not enough to buy an ECMO machine, you need the specialists trained to use it.”
She said El Paso also lacks specialists related to a baby’s cardiac anomalies diagnosed during pregnancy, forcing those mothers to deliver in other cities.
“If we want to expand the services we offer to patients, that’s somewhere we definitely lack,” Khamsi said. “That should definitely be a focus if you want to expand access to care.”
There are also expectant mothers who travel out of El Paso to receive other types of reproductive health care, including in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments.
Khamsi said the cost of IVF can run from $16,000 to $24,000 per treatment, and some women choose to undergo multiple rounds. There are only two IVF specialists in El Paso, Khamsi said, and the low number of providers can drive up costs.
She said some patients opt to seek IVF treatment in large metroplexes, where there’s more availability of specialists that can bring the price down a bit.
And, like for other health care services, a significant number of El Pasoans choose to cross the border to Juárez to receive care.
“Lately we’ve started to see patients expand outside of El Paso,” Khamsi said. “I have lots and lots of patients who go to Juárez for IVF and reproductive treatment, where it’s a lot more financially feasible to do those treatments.”
She said infertility is a big issue in El Paso, and that polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is one of the top contributors to infertility in the region.
“As the patient population ages, or gets unhealthy, you can see how those things affect fertility,” Khamsi said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
