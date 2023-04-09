Lack of health care is a sad truth for many who live in the colonias and rural areas of El Paso County and West and South Texas.
But help is on the way thanks to a $3 million federal grant supported by Rep. Veronica Escobar that created the Border Health Outreach Initiative at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
The funds were part of the $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act President Joe Biden signed into law on Dec. 30, 2022.
“Rep. Escobar became aware of federal monies designed to help heath care,” said Dr. Richard Lange, president of TTUHSC El Paso. “She offered an opportunity for a number of organizations to apply. We were one of those successful in proposing a project for health outcomes specifically in our region.”
Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, dean of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at TTUHSC El Paso, leads the effort to bring the program to life.
With that money, Lakshmanaswamy said, they will be able to purchase equipment such as remote patient monitoring kits, electronic health record modules, data storage infrastructure, data analysis and visualization software and telehealth carts.
“The equipment allows us to reach out through telemedicine to people who have no other access to health care,” Lakshmanaswamy said. “That will lead to early diagnosis and monitoring so health care workers can improve outcomes for people with chronic diseases.”
Right now, along with community partners, research is being done to find the best places to put the equipment in outreach areas to make telehealth stations available to the most people possible. Through video, patients will be able to speak to a variety of medical professionals and get help.
“Between us and Lubbock (Texas Tech’s main campus), we are the only two health science centers in 101 counties in West Texas,” Lange said. “Some counties don’t even have a nurse. This is why the funds are so critical to help set up equipment so these people have access to health care providers.”
Lakshmanaswamy said there are many confounding factors why people cannot access health care, including economic limitations, language and literacy barriers, lack of transportation, geographic setting and a perception of not being treated with respect in medical settings.
“Add to that the poor diet, and it’s really pretty bad,” he said.
He also said people in those areas don’t have access to exercise facilities, and because of the “food deserts” or lack of grocery stores, they don’t have access to a normal, healthy diet.
That leads to the health disparities found across the region.
The major health problems among the poor include obesity, diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancers.
For males, prostate cancer and lung cancer, and for females, breast cancers are the most common.
Dr. Lange added that so many cancers, like colon, breast and cervical cancers, are preventable or curable if found early.
“Liver cancer also seems to be pretty prevalent for unknown reasons,” Lakshmanaswamy said. “We are trying to study that. It usually starts with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which tends to be a precursor for liver cancer.”
Lakshmanaswamy’s area of expertise is cancer research. His specialties are liver, pancreatic and breast cancer, with an emphasis on breast cancer.
Born in India, he studied at the University of Madras. He came to El Paso from the University of California, Berkeley nearly 20 years ago to help start TTUHSC’s education and research program.
Other problems the initiative will fight are lack of awareness and fear, Lakshmanaswamy said. Many people will be shy at first even as the program reaches out to them.
“Many fear being told they are ill,” he said. “The fear is if the major breadwinner falls ill, what happens to the rest of the family? These illnesses affect the whole family.”
Lakshmanaswamy hopes the program reaches as far as the Big Bend area. As it stands now, TTUHSC El Paso doctors must travel down to the Big Bend area to see patients.
“Imagine how much more we can provide if they don’t have the four- to five-hour travel time,” Lange said.
The program’s ultimate goal is to reach as many people in rural areas as possible.
They also hope to compile permanent medical records to see how much disease it was able to screen and prevent.
“Once money starts coming in, we hope to get this set up within a year’s time,” Lakshmanaswamy said. “That’s aggressive, but we have to get it done. The need is too great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.