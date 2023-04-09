Ray Varela, who weighed nearly 600 pounds, remembers vividly when he blacked out while taking a shower.
“I started feeling a jump in my heart rate,” Varela said. “Next thing I knew, I opened my eyes and I was leaning against the shower wall. It startled me and I don’t know what happened.”
Varela, 36, weighed 580 pounds in 2012, which caused him multiple health issues including being diagnosed with high blood pressure, having heart palpitations and experiencing numbness in his arms.
At that moment, Varela decided to completely change his life.
Varela, who works as a student success coordinator at UTEP, now weighs 385 pounds and makes it his goal to go to the gym regularly.
“I started my fitness journey at the age of 27, and I’ve been able to live my life more because of my decisions with building a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
With turning his life around, Varela graduated from UTEP with a bachelor’s in multidisciplinary studies and earned a master’s in educational administration. Varela is working on his doctorate in educational leadership.
But his transformation didn’t happen overnight. Born in Riverside, Calif., Varela moved to El Paso when he was 10 years old.
He said he was always a bigger kid, and his weight ballooned over the years as a result of doing nothing but video gaming and not being active.
“My usual diet was a lot of processed foods and a lot of fast food,” Varela said. “I always joke with my mom that we cooked for armies. Because you never just went for seconds, you went for thirds, you went for fifths and you would sneak a little more at the end of the night.”
Now, Varela’s diet regimen includes meal preps, protein shakes and lots of fruits and vegetables.
His daily average calorie intake is 2,600 to 3,000.
Varela started going to the gym in February 2013, and made other major changes in his lifestyle.
“I wrote a list of foods, people and habits that I needed to get rid of,” Varela said, who has been going to the gym now for a decade.
Like Varela, more El Pasoans are realizing the benefits of working out, eating healthier and getting plenty of sleep.
For many El Pasoans, that lifestyle changes begans at the gym.
In January 2023, foot traffic at national fitness chains in El Paso — including Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Gold’s Gym and Crunch Fitness — saw a 48.3% increase compared to last year, according to Placer.ai, a location analytics company.
In February 2023, foot traffic increased to 26.9% compared to last year as well.
El Paso’s gym culture seems to be growing, but it still has a steep hill to climb as diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the city.
El Paso has a diabetes prevalence of 13.9% — about 94,000 people — among adults, according to the El Paso Center of Diabetes.
About 32% of deaths in El Paso for adults over the age of 75 are from diabetes, which is the fourth leading cause. The percentage is higher compared to Texas at 20.9% and the United States at 21.2%.
Dr. Carlos Viesca, a pain medicine specialist, said he sees about 45 patients daily and about 60% of them are diabetic.
“My patient population is a little bit more of an older crowd,” Viesca said. “As Hispanics, we are more prone to diabetes, but we don’t exercise and we have tacos, tortas and tortillas and it’s really bad for our carbs.”
Viesca is also the president of the Gold’s Gym locations in El Paso. He said exercising can help with your overall health later on in life.
“It has an impact on your cardio health, your chances of developing diabetes, obesity, stress,” Viesca said.
Viesca said for El Pasoans to start getting healthy, they have to be more accountable for their health and stop overlooking the benefits of exercising.
“Even if you have a gym membership, that doesn’t mean you’re really going to the gym or staying healthy?” Viesca said. “We need more people to get out to the gym and even the park to take advantage of the great weather El Paso has.”
Greg Deitch, CEO and partner at Anytime Fitness in El Paso, said more people are walking into gyms after experiencing the pandemic.
“I think COVID-19, where people were locked up, really messed with their heads,” Deitch said. “We see El Paso people really want to go out of their house and do something healthy.”
Even though more people want to be healthy, Larissa Hernandez explained the challenges for anyone going to the gym.
“It is nerve wracking to go into a new place with a ton of people that can look sweaty, nasty,” said Hernandez, who is the director of personal training for Anytime Fitness in El Paso. “But there is accountability for people to just go. A lot will think, ‘Hey, I could definitely do the five-minute drive to the gym, but I could also do the five-step walk to my couch and watch Netflix.’”
Hernandez said workout plans vary from person to person and what they want to accomplish with their fitness journey.
“Sometimes you do need to go to the gym just to see what you need to work on,” she said.
She does recommend first-time gym members to focus on their cardiovascular health.
“I don’t necessarily mean just spending hours on a treadmill,” Hernandez said. “I do mean know how many hours you’re walking outside of the gym.”
Working on your cardiovascular health, which Hernandez calls resistance training, can help with your weight and improve your mobility.
For Varela, his first time working out in the gym started with getting his steps in.
Varela, who works out at an Anytime Fitness, said the best way for people to feel comfortable while working out, is to try various gyms.
“I realized when I was going to these big box gyms, I couldn’t feel like I belonged there; I’ve never been a fan of big crowds,” said Varela, then added his first experience going to Anytime. “It’s a smaller gym, but it felt inviting. It’s my happy place and where I center myself.”
When working out, Varela’s favorite exercise is deadlifting — where he can lift about 440 pounds — and the military press.
“I’m a big fan of wrestling, so I feel like the Ultimate Warrior when he military presses someone and tosses them behind him,” he said.
Varela hopes his story can inspire someone to take better care of themselves by making better health choices.
“If there’s anything that someone can take away from my experience, it’s that it’s never too late to start that change and to not push it off,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
