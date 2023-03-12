Tina Cordova

Tina Cordova holds her head in her hands as she talks about her work with the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.

 Photo: Nadav Soroker/Searchlight New Mexico

When Tina Cordova was growing up in Tularosa, her grandmother sometimes told a story about the day in 1945 when the military detonated the world’s first nuclear bomb just 45 miles northwest of her home. As the fallout rained down from the sky it covered everything in the house. She spent days dusting, but the ash kept falling, coating everything anew.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.