Re: “Business leaders warn of Prop. K’s economic fallout” by Luis Rios, March 19-25, 2023, page 1A:
After reading the article this weekend on Proposition K, I wondered why the city is not providing the information about the potential consequences for small/medium business operators if it passes.
I understand city officials not supporting either side of the issue, but it seems they could at least educate members of the community about the negative economic impacts this proposition could have for El Paso.
– Carlos Keating
Central El Paso
Texas Monthly named Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year. The award was largely the result of Austin being now dominated by progressive/woke governance. Will El Paso be next?
This May, the climate charter will be before the voters of El Paso. If passed, it will be a disaster.
Our earth is getting warmer, and we see the impact on our region. But what a mistake to give to leftist politicians and over-reaching bureaucrats the power to decide what our quality of life will look like, what our economy will look like and that our view of American life will be determined not by us in a free marketplace with commonsense initiative, but by faceless apparatchiks.
El Paso needs clean air, water and more green space Downtown. I know the El Paso Chamber will work hard at such commonsense initiatives, Marathon will work hard at implementing new carbon capture technology and our border community will strive with Juárez to clean our shared air space.
Insensible ideas like purchasing El Paso Electric and pursuing “climate justice” will not lead to the outcomes we all want to see for our beautiful city.
