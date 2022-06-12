America’s divisions
Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, June 5-11, 2022 page 7A:
As a subscriber to El Paso Inc., I have appreciated its sense of local focus and bringing a variety of businesses and programs ‘front and center.’
I am, however, saddened by the most recent editorial by Mr. Fenton – a man I have respected for many years.
We are in the midst of cultural divisions that threaten the underlying context of our political institutions. In my youth, I might have welcomed such challenges, but now I ask how we can thread the needle of change and resistance while maintaining our ability to function as a whole.
When I was much younger, words were widely used that are now clearly unacceptable – the ‘N’ word among them. I remember the harsh terms my scoutmaster used to describe behaviors that were considered ‘unmanly.’ There has been resistance to changing those patterns, but it has begun to become unacceptable to simply act as though they were the right of some to use against others.
Mr. Fenton objects to certain actions taken against persons whose behavior was bullying. Bullying justifies itself by blaming the victim and casting them as being somehow not a ‘real person.’
African Americans were physically abused in medical experiments because, it was argued, they did not feel pain like “whites.” No one denies the Trail of Tears – or as known in Indiana, the ‘Trail of Death.’ Yet there is little sense of the contradiction between claiming pride in American history while denying any need for acknowledging and disavowing its parallel destructiveness.
The point is neither pride nor shame, but a resolve to make the dream of “equal justice for all” a reality that compensates for its past failures. Generational betrayals call for generational redress.
Mr. Fenton goes on to characterize those who seek to change perceptions as “wokies.” Using terms such as these does not move towards healing but provokes and justifies a disregard for seeing and addressing the real underlying issues in favor of picking sides and playing a blame game.
Our tradition has a hymn based on John Greenleaf Whittier’s poetry:
New occasions teach new duties. Time makes ancient good uncouth.
They must ever still and onward who would keep abreast of truth.
It is true that we risk overreaction, but that is a part of a whole, not the primary risk in changing how marginalized people are treated.
Mr. Fenton occupies a powerful position in our community. I would ask him to reflect on how to use that position for all of us, that we might find ways to see and hear the complexities we face together and respond in ways that build a sustainable future for everyone.
Bill Schlesinger
Lower Valley
Pool maintenance
This is a comment about the city of El Paso’s myopic decisions to fund the design, construction and maintenance of five new water parks while caring little about maintaining existing pools, often used by older residents.
In particular, the Leo Cancellare pool used to be enjoyed extensively by adults and seniors for lap swimming and programs like water aerobics. Then it was closed for renovation two years ago. I have seen no work being done on it at all.
It needs renovation, but in those two years to see five spray and water parks go up all pretty much simultaneously is unjustifiable. And it shows how little the city cares about the health and recreation of senior Westside residents.
Elsa Pasanen
Westside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.