Re: “From the founder” by Tom Fenton, July 30-Aug. 5, 2023, pg. 7A:
Some weeks back, you wrote a beautiful eulogy for the late Jimmy Dick Sr. It was so lovely. It brought tears and memories of the ’50s at El Paso High School. He was about two years older than I and all. The girls were crazy about him. He married our Queen of Cotton, Beverly Pack, a gorgeous Austin High student.
You recently wrote about your daughter, Ellie Ann. The article is excellent. I am sending it to my grandson, a videographer in Nashville, Tenn. I also was confused about what is going on with these unions. My grandson has been a union member for several years. He works with all the country western singers and performers. Dolly Parton is one of his best friends.
Paz y amor.
- Rosa Guerrero
El Paso
Electric debate
Re: “Q&A Ed Escudero, chairman, El Paso Electric” by Robert Gray, July 30-Aug. 5, 2023, pg. 18A:
I have the following questions for Ed Escudero, chairman of the board of El Paso Electric.
Q: The utility’s newest generator, Newman 6, will cost over $178 million, will burn fossil fuels and has yet to come online. Why spend so much money on a gas generator in 2023 when El Paso Electric is pledging to be 100% carbon-free by 2045?
Q: If Newman 6 can be converted to a carbon-free energy source like hydrogen, what will the additional cost be for that?
Q: El Paso Electric charges Texas residents (but not its New Mexico customers) higher fees ($30.25 monthly) for installing rooftop solar panels than any other Texas or New Mexico utility. Is this an abuse of the company’s monopoly in El Paso?
Q: New Mexico regulators struck down El Paso Electric’s attempt to charge a similar monthly fee to rooftop solar customers in 2015. They stated, “By preventing utilities from charging higher rates and additional charges to customers with qualifying facilities, the rule encourages customers to adopt distributed generation measures such as solar panels. The rule raises the economic value of distributed generation (rooftop solar) for customers.”
In today’s climate, does it look bad for El Paso Electric to have the highest fee structure for rooftop solar customers than any other utility in our region?
- Sam Silerio
Owner of the solar company Sunshine City in El Paso
