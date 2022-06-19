El Paso’s uniqueness
Re: “Hope in full bloom for El Dedon Garden Club” by Dave Acosta, Summer 2022, page 8:
Thanks for your Club Corner article in El Paso Inc. Magazine about El Dedon Garden Club. I also very much enjoyed “Mountain Bike Fever” even though I’m not a bike rider. It is thrilling to see coverage of local clubs. Generally, there is a dearth of such information.
For me, it is this local, unique to El Paso, interests, activities and endeavors that makes El Paso great. There are many local clubs and organizations that benefit El Pasoans and our community.
Judy Ackerman
Northeast
Mental health support
United Way of El Paso County extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This tragedy comes all too soon after the incident at the Buffalo, New York, supermarket, another at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in southern California and other violent tragedies across the country in recent years, including our own community.
These types of incidents are traumatic and painful for individuals near and far, so it is important for communities to stand up in support of one another.
In the wake of the mass casualty event that took place on Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, United Way of El Paso County, in collaboration with county and city governments, and with funding through the Office of the Governor, opened the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center to lead efforts for long-term community recovery.
United Way and the FRC are also here to help anyone who has been affected by resurfaced trauma symptoms.
If you or someone you know are in El Paso County and need mental health support at this time, in the wake of these tragedies, contact United Way’s El Paso United Family Resiliency Center at 915-775-2783 or visit the center, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 6314 Delta Dr.
Kelley Baker
United Way of El Paso County
