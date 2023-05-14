I voted for Prop K but was not surprised when it failed. There was such an intense propaganda campaign against it that it was almost certain to fail.
But you have to ask, “Who can afford to finance such an all-out assault using television, radio, mail, pamphlets, etc., etc., etc.?” It had to be a group that had been, and still is, making obscene profits from activities that were running counter to “Saving the Planet.”
The campaign was so intense that I had to read and carefully reread the entire proposition. In doing so, I discovered that the campaign was mostly built on half-truths, unsubstantiated scare tactics and out-and-out lies. The groups supporting this effort were obviously so desperate to protect their interests that they had no regard for protecting the environment and they had no regard for the truth.
In reading the proposition, it was apparent that it wasn’t perfect and could have been improved. But at least it was a step in the right direction, and we must start taking some of these steps.
We have known for many years that these steps are necessary and time is running out for the planet. But instead of taking these steps, all we hear, in the words of the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg, is “blah, blah, blah.”
Yes, I voted for Prop K. And I hope to be able to vote for a similar proposition soon because we must start taking climate change seriously and act now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.