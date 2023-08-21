Letters to the editor: ‘Superb coverage’ Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Re: “$25 million for cancer center” by Sara Sanchez, Aug. 13-19, 2023, page 1A:We have been loyal subscribers from day one. We love the high quality local content. Fortunately, El Paso Inc is here. Otherwise, important local events would go unreported.Throughout my career, I’ve tried to avoid the press. Often the reporter was unprepared to conduct an interview and would fail in accurately reporting the facts.My family last week had the biggest event of our lifetime. The 22 years leading up to last Tuesday simply can’t be fully understood by those not involved.To El Paso Inc’s credit, I think you did a fabulous job of giving a feel of the emotion of this event. On behalf of the Fox Family, our sincere thanks and appreciation for this superb coverage.–Steve FoxWestside Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Publishing Tv Broadcasting Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso beverage distributor announces $31 million investment in Lower ValleyEl Paso embraces ‘Blue Beetle’ and its Latino superheroHOME rebuilding vacant Ruben Salazar Apartments in South El Paso2 concerts in 8 days? No Problem. Sun Bowl Stadium will be primed and ready‘AGT’ Contestant With No Legs Shares Inspiring Story (VIDEO)Leila Melendez named Executive Forum of El Paso presidentHouse fire kills 2 children in North Carolina, and a third is critically injuredFormer UTEP QB rubs elbows with Hollywood eliteVerizon upgrades performance of its El Paso 5G serviceTransformer waits ‘won’t go away for foreseeable future’ Images Videos CommentedWhy DOJ took death penalty off table in Walmart mass shooting remains murky (1)$1 million for Loretto: Rick and Ginger Francis make historic gift (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Why a Las Cruces hospital is being denied federal COVID relief money Coca Cola tests refillable glass bottle program in El Paso Downtown tunnel takes shape Texas Restaurant Association hosts town hall in El Paso Fort Bliss commander gives State of the Military Editorial Roundup: Iowa Power cuts in Niger threaten to spoil millions of vaccines as sanctions take their toll, UN says Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
