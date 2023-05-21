Migration wave
Re: “What’s driving record levels of migration” by The New York Times, May 14-20, 2023, page 1A:
Is objective journalism dead? Yes, if you publish New York Times articles in El Paso Inc. The deflection piece “What’s driving record levels of migration?” danced around the real reason for the open border as acknowledged in the article’s last paragraph. The answer is simple and one word: Biden. President Biden reversed every effective border security policy that President Trump had in place and thereby encouraged hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world to enter this country illegally, including countries harboring terrorists and our chief adversary China.
In doing so, Biden has turned the border over to the cartels and allowed a flood of drugs to enter the United States, indirectly causing the deaths of 100,000 Americans each year. Yet none of these facts were mentioned in the article meant to distract from the real cause of this border catastrophe. You can do better, El Paso Inc.!
– Joseph O’Connor
Westside
No more fees
Businesses continue to impose an archaic, ineffective practice: the “convenience” fee for credit card processing – despite the widespread adoption of digital transactions. This price symbolizes anything but convenience, frustrating clients, undermining their trust and undermining the whole foundation of effective customer service.
Using credit cards to pay for products and services is not a luxury. It’s essential in a world that is rapidly going digital. Businesses effectively penalize customers for following accepted norms by adding a fee to this basic service.
Additionally, these costs give customers the appearance that businesses are nickel-and-diming them, which can cause disenchantment and even mistrust.
At our small family business, we view the cost of credit card processing as part of the cost of doing business in the 21st century rather than as an additional burden to be passed on to customers.
– David E. Saucedo II
Westside
City bond rating
On April 13, the city of El Paso issued a news release claiming there has been a bond rating “increase” to AA+ by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency and that this is evidence of “the city’s careful stewardship of taxpayer monies.”
First, KBRA is not one of the Big Three bond rating firms that set the industry standard. In fact, hardly anyone has heard of KBRA. The WSJ reports that in 2020 they were fined $2 million by the SEC “for violating rules to make credit ratings accurate.”
Second, KBRA has never rated our city’s debt before so there is no “increase” from a previous rating.
But what about the Big Three? Fitch just reaffirmed its AA rating on the city’s GO debt for the first time since 2014, but assigned a lower rating (AA-) to the $62 million in outstanding debt on the ballpark.
Meanwhile, Standard & Poor’s has maintained a AA rating since 2013. Moody’s Aa3 rating has been in place since 2009, but the credit rating agency did warn in December 2019 that in the event of a serious recession, El Paso will be one of four cities in which “adjusted net pension liabilities will rise by more than 100% of revenue.”
– Max Grossman
Westside
