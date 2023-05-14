I am writing to express my concern about the potential abuse of power by city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez and former city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez. It appears that after an internal audit, the city representatives may have misused the city fuel cards, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. As a member of the community, I strongly urge city council members to conduct a full investigation into the matter to determine if any abuse of power occurred. If it is found that these representatives did engage in such behavior, appropriate action should be taken to ensure that they are both held accountable for their actions. Most importantly, city council members should take appropriate steps to prevent this from happening in the future. The community elects our representatives, and therefore, we deserve to know if any wrongdoing occurred. It is crucial that we can trust those who have been elected to represent us, and any abuse of power must not be tolerated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.