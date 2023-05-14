I am writing to express my concern about the potential abuse of power by city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez and former city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez. It appears that after an internal audit, the city representatives may have misused the city fuel cards, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. As a member of the community, I strongly urge city council members to conduct a full investigation into the matter to determine if any abuse of power occurred. If it is found that these representatives did engage in such behavior, appropriate action should be taken to ensure that they are both held accountable for their actions. Most importantly, city council members should take appropriate steps to prevent this from happening in the future. The community elects our representatives, and therefore, we deserve to know if any wrongdoing occurred. It is crucial that we can trust those who have been elected to represent us, and any abuse of power must not be tolerated.
Letters to the Editor: Investigate gas cards
- Minerva Torres Shelton / Northwest El Paso
