On Feb. 28, Reps. Brian Kennedy, Joe Molinar, Alexsandra Annello, Art Fierro and Mayor Oscar Leeser – for no expressed cause or reason – voted to terminate Tommy Gonzalez, the first Mexican American to be recognized for his leadership and excellence by the Malcolm Baldridge Foundation with the David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award.
As El Paso’s city manager, Gonzalez has moved our city forward with big muscle steps, making it a better place to live, work and invest. Recall how we were the most inoculated population for COVID-19 in Texas as a result of his leadership. We are financially sound with a good bond rating.
Yet five members of City Council think he’s in the way. The truth is they are in the way. Two of them – Kennedy (district 1) and Fierro (district 6) – have served for only two months and need to be recalled. El Paso deserves representatives who move our city forward – not backward!
– Dee and Adair Margo
Westside
Fix the roads
I would like to draw attention to the impoverished conditions of the roads in our city. There are many that have been heavily affected by wear from the harsh weather and/or major car accidents that have caused damage to the pavement.
Many drivers complain that the roads near old neighborhoods are overlooked as construction moves forward on infrastructure in new neighborhoods. In my opinion, the roads should be freshly paved for the families who have to pass through the rugged and uneven pathways for just about their whole lives.
Fixing the roads in El Paso will not only improve the city’s appeal but also improve safety for drivers. This will give El Pasoans greater peace of mind, and they will not have to fret as much about the hazardous road conditions.
